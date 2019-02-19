WDIO Allure Reporter

A WebdriverIO reporter plugin to create Allure Test Reports.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-allure-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-allure-reporter" : "~0.5.0" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-allure-reporter --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Configure the output directory in your wdio.conf.js file:

exports.config = { reporters : [ 'allure' ], reporterOptions : { allure : { outputDir : 'allure-results' , disableWebdriverStepsReporting : true , disableWebdriverScreenshotsReporting : true , useCucumberStepReporter : false } }, }

outputDir defaults to ./allure-results . After a test run is complete, you will find that this directory has been populated with an .xml file for each spec, plus a number of .txt and .png files and other attachments.

- optional parameter( by default), in order to log only custom steps to the reporter. disableWebdriverScreenshotsReporting - optional parameter( false by default), in order to not attach screenshots to the reporter.

- optional parameter( by default), in order to not attach screenshots to the reporter. useCucumberStepReporter - optional parameter( false by default), use this if you want to report Cucumber scenario steps as allure steps(instead of tests) in your report. DON'T use with mocha or jasmine - results will be unpredictable.

Supported Allure API

feature(featureName) – assign feature to test

– assign feature to test story(storyName) – assign user story to test

– assign user story to test severity(value) – assign severity to test

– assign severity to test issue(value) – assign issue id to test

– assign issue id to test testId(value) – assign TMS test id to test

– assign TMS test id to test addEnvironment(name, value) – save environment value

– save environment value addArgument(name, value) - add additional argument to test

- add additional argument to test createAttachment(name, content, [type]) – save attachment to test. name (String) - attachment name. content – attachment content. type (String, optional) – attachment MIME-type, text/plain by default

– save attachment to test. addDescription(description, [type]) – add description to test. description (String) - description of the test. type (String, optional) – description type, text by default. Values ['text', 'html','markdown']

– add description to test. createStep(title, body, [bodyLabel], [status]) - add step to test. title (String) - name of the step. body (String) - body of the step appear as attachment under step bodyLabel (String, optional) - body label, attachment by default. status (String, optional, default 'passed') - step status. Must be "failed", "passed" or "broken"

- add step to test.

Usage

Allure Api can be accessed using: ES5

const reporter = require ( 'wdio-allure-reporter' )

ES6

import reporter from 'wdio-allure-reporter'

Mocha example

describe( 'Suite' , () => { it( 'Case' , () => { reporter.feature( 'Feature' ) }) })

Displaying the report

The results can be consumed by any of the reporting tools offered by Allure. For example:

Jenkins

Install the Allure Jenkins plugin, and configure it to read from the correct directory:

Jenkins will then offer a link to the results from the build status page:

If you open a report at the first time you probably will notice that Jenkins won't serve the assets due to security restrictions. If that is the case go to Jenkins script console ( http://<your_jenkins_instance>/script ) and put in these security settings:

System .setProperty ( "hudson.model.DirectoryBrowserSupport.CSP" , "default-src 'self'; script-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; style-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline';" ) System .setProperty ( "jenkins.model.DirectoryBrowserSupport.CSP" , "default-src 'self'; script-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; style-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline';" )

Apply and restart the Jenkins server. All assets should now be served correctly.

Install the Allure command-line tool, and process the results directory:

allure generate [allure_output_dir] && allure open

This will generate a report (by default in ./allure-report ), and open it in your browser:

Add Screenshots

Screenshots can be attached to the report by using the saveScreenshot function from WebDriverIO in afterStep hook.

var name = 'ERROR-chrome-' + Date .now() browser.saveScreenshot( './errorShots/' + name + '.png' )

As shown in the example above, when this function is called, a screenshot image will be created and saved in the directory, as well as attached to the allure report.

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.

Development

Integration Tests

Integration Tests are running webdriverio multiple times using the wdio-allure-reporter and verifying the output.

Run tests:

npm test

To generate Allure report run

npm run report

This will generate a report (by default in ./allure-report), and open it in your browser

Because the ./allure-report folder is cleaned before each test, you should configure the report for only one test by setting it in ./test/mocha.opts