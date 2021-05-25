CSS parser / stringifier.
$ npm install css
var css = require('css');
var obj = css.parse('body { font-size: 12px; }', options);
css.stringify(obj, options);
Accepts a CSS string and returns an AST
object.
options:
css. Makes errors and source
maps more helpful, by letting them know where code comes from.
Accepts an AST
object (as
css.parse produces) and returns a CSS string.
options:
source
option of
css.parse is strongly recommended when creating a source map.
Specify
sourcemap: 'generator' to return the SourceMapGenerator object
instead of serializing the source map.
false to disable) reads any
source maps referenced by the input files when generating the output source
map. When enabled, file system access may be required for reading the
referenced source maps.
var ast = css.parse('body { font-size: 12px; }', { source: 'source.css' });
var css = css.stringify(ast);
var result = css.stringify(ast, { sourcemap: true });
result.code // string with CSS
result.map // source map object
Errors thrown during parsing have the following properties:
String. The full error message with the source position.
String. The error message without position.
String or
undefined. The value of
options.source if
passed to
css.parse. Otherwise
undefined.
Integer.
Integer.
String. The portion of code that couldn't be parsed.
When parsing with the
silent option, errors are listed in the
parsingErrors property of the
stylesheet node instead
of being thrown.
If you create any errors in plugins such as in rework, you must set the same properties for consistency.
Interactively explore the AST with http://iamdustan.com/reworkcss_ast_explorer/.
All nodes have the following properties.
Information about the position in the source string that corresponds to the node.
Object:
Object:
Number.
Number.
Object:
Number.
Number.
String or
undefined. The value of
options.source if passed to
css.parse. Otherwise
undefined.
String. The full source string passed to
css.parse.
The line and column numbers are 1-based: The first line is 1 and the first column of a line is 1 (not 0).
The
position property lets you know from which source file the node comes
from (if available), what that file contains, and what part of that file was
parsed into the node.
String. The possible values are the ones listed in the Types section below.
A reference to the parent node, or
null if the node has no parent.
The available values of
node.type are listed below, as well as the available
properties of each node (other than the common properties listed above.)
The root node returned by
css.parse.
Object:
Array of nodes with the types
rule,
comment and any of the
at-rule types.
Array of
Errors. Errors collected during parsing when
option
silent is true.
Array of
Strings. The list of selectors of the rule, split
on commas. Each selector is trimmed from whitespace and comments.
Array of nodes with the types
declaration and
comment.
String. The property name, trimmed from whitespace and
comments. May not be empty.
String. The value of the property, trimmed from whitespace and
comments. Empty values are allowed.
A rule-level or declaration-level comment. Comments inside selectors, properties and values etc. are lost.
String. The part between the starting
/* and the ending
*/
of the comment, including whitespace.
The
@charset at-rule.
String. The part following
@charset .
The
@custom-media at-rule.
String. The
---prefixed name.
String. The part following the name.
The
@document at-rule.
String. The part following
@document .
String or
undefined. The vendor prefix in
@document, or
undefined if there is none.
Array of nodes with the types
rule,
comment and any of the
at-rule types.
The
@font-face at-rule.
Array of nodes with the types
declaration and
comment.
The
@host at-rule.
Array of nodes with the types
rule,
comment and any of the
at-rule types.
The
@import at-rule.
String. The part following
@import .
The
@keyframes at-rule.
String. The name of the keyframes rule.
String or
undefined. The vendor prefix in
@keyframes, or
undefined if there is none.
Array of nodes with the types
keyframe and
comment.
Array of
Strings. The list of “selectors” of the keyframe rule,
split on commas. Each “selector” is trimmed from whitespace.
Array of nodes with the types
declaration and
comment.
The
@media at-rule.
String. The part following
@media .
Array of nodes with the types
rule,
comment and any of the
at-rule types.
The
@namespace at-rule.
String. The part following
@namespace .
The
@page at-rule.
Array of
Strings. The list of selectors of the rule, split
on commas. Each selector is trimmed from whitespace and comments.
Array of nodes with the types
declaration and
comment.
The
@supports at-rule.
String. The part following
@supports .
Array of nodes with the types
rule,
comment and any of the
at-rule types.
CSS:
body {
background: #eee;
color: #888;
}
Parse tree:
{
"type": "stylesheet",
"stylesheet": {
"rules": [
{
"type": "rule",
"selectors": [
"body"
],
"declarations": [
{
"type": "declaration",
"property": "background",
"value": "#eee",
"position": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 3
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 19
}
}
},
{
"type": "declaration",
"property": "color",
"value": "#888",
"position": {
"start": {
"line": 3,
"column": 3
},
"end": {
"line": 3,
"column": 14
}
}
}
],
"position": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 1
},
"end": {
"line": 4,
"column": 2
}
}
}
]
}
}
MIT