A synchronous version with a nice api of wd, the lightweight WebDriver / Selenium2 client for node.js, built using node-fibers.

Site

Note: headless zombie was removed in 1.1.0

status

install

npm install wd-sync

code samples

CoffeeScript

wdSync = require 'wd-sync' {browser, sync} = wdSync.remote() sync -> console .log "server status:" , @status() @init browserName: 'firefox' console .log "session id:" , @getSessionId() console .log "session capabilities:" , @sessionCapabilities() @get "http://google.com" console .log @title() queryField = @elementByName 'q' @type queryField, "Hello World" @type queryField, "

" @setWaitTimeout 3000 @elementByCss '#ires' console .log @title() console .log @elementByNameIfExists 'not_exists' @quit()

JavaScript

var wdSync = require ( 'wd-sync' ); var client = wdSync.remote() , browser = client.browser , sync = client.sync; sync( function ( ) { console .log( "server status:" , browser.status()); browser.init( { browserName : 'firefox' } ); console .log( "session id:" , browser.getSessionId()); console .log( "session capabilities:" , browser.sessionCapabilities()); browser.get( "http://google.com" ); console .log(browser.title()); var queryField = browser.elementByName( 'q' ); browser.type(queryField, "Hello World" ); browser.type(queryField, "

" ); browser.setWaitTimeout( 3000 ); browser.elementByCss( '#ires' ); console .log(browser.title()); console .log(browser.elementByNameIfExists( 'not_exists' )); browser.quit(); });

doc

Note: Doc and README modifications must be done in the doc/template directory.

examples

api

supported

full JsonWireProtocol mapping

available environments

WebDriver

local WebDriver / Selenium2 server

Sauce Labs

Remote testing with Sauce Labs.

running tests

local / selenium server:

1/ Install and start Selenium server

2/ run tests

make test

remote / Sauce Labs

1/ configure sauce environment

export SAUCE_USERNAME=<SAUCE_USERNAME> export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY=<SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY> ./node_modules/.bin/install_sauce_connect ./node_modules/.bin/start_sauce_connect

2/ run tests

make test_e2e_sauce make test_midway_sauce_connect

building doc/mapping

README + doc

1/ Update the templates

2/ run make build_doc

mappings

1/ Upgrade wd

2/ run make build_mapping

publishing