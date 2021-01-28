node.js Webdriver/Selenium 2 client
This library is designed to be a maleable implementation of the webdriver protocol in Node, exposing functionality via a number of programming paradigms. If you are looking for a more polished, opinionated and active library - I would suggest webdriver.io.
npm install wd
Note: WD.js does not start the selenium server. You may use the selenium-standalone package to install and start a selenium server.
...
browser
.init({browserName:'chrome'})
.get("http://admc.io/wd/test-pages/guinea-pig.html")
.title()
.should.become('WD Tests')
.elementById('i am a link')
.click()
.eval("window.location.href")
.should.eventually.include('guinea-pig2')
.back()
.elementByCss('#comments').type('Bonjour!')
.getValue().should.become('Bonjour!')
.fin(function() { return browser.quit(); })
.done();
...
browser.init({browserName:'chrome'}, function() {
browser.get("http://admc.io/wd/test-pages/guinea-pig.html", function() {
browser.title(function(err, title) {
title.should.include('WD');
browser.elementById('i am a link', function(err, el) {
browser.clickElement(el, function() {
browser.eval("window.location.href", function(err, href) {
href.should.include('guinea-pig2');
browser.quit();
});
});
});
});
});
});
See example here.
Yiewd is a wrapper around Wd.js that uses generators in order to avoid nested callbacks, like so:
wd.remote(function*() {
yield this.init(desiredCaps);
yield this.get("http://mysite.com");
el = yield this.elementById("someId");
yield el.click();
el2 = yield this.elementById("anotherThing")
text = yield el2.text();
text.should.equal("What the text should be");
yield this.quit();
});
...
describe("using promises and chai-as-promised", function() {
var browser;
before(function() {
browser = wd.promiseChainRemote();
...
return browser.init({browserName:'chrome'});
});
beforeEach(function() {
return browser.get("http://admc.io/wd/test-pages/guinea-pig.html");
});
after(function() {
return browser.quit();
});
it("should retrieve the page title", function() {
return browser.title().should.become("WD Tests");
});
it("submit element should be clicked", function() {
return browser.elementById("submit").click().eval("window.location.href")
.should.eventually.include("&submit");
});
});
If wd was installed via npm run:
Or for local install run:
node lib/bin.js shell
Then within the shell:
): wd shell
> x = wd.remote() or wd.remote("ondemand.saucelabs.com", 80, "username", "apikey") or wd.remote("hub.browserstack.com", 80, "username", "apikey") or wd.remote("hub.testingbot.com", 80, "key", "secret")
> x.init() or x.init({desired capabilities override})
> x.get("http://www.url.com")
> x.eval("window.location.href", function(e, o) { console.log(o) })
> x.quit()
WD is simply implementing the Selenium JsonWireProtocol, for more details see the official docs:
WD is incrementally implementing the Mobile JsonWireProtocol draft, see proposal docs:
Check which Mobile JsonWire Protocol methods are supported in /doc/jsonwire-mobile.md
var browser = wd.remote();
// or
var browser = wd.remote('localhost');
// or
var browser = wd.remote('localhost', 8888);
// or
var browser = wd.remote("ondemand.saucelabs.com", 80, "username", "apikey");
// or
var browser = wd.remote("hub.browserstack.com", 80, "username", "apikey");
// or
var browser = wd.remote("hub.testingbot.com", 80, "key", "secret");
The parameters used are similar to those in the url module.
var browser = wd.remote()
// or
var browser = wd.remote({
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
port: 4444,
user: 'username',
pwd: 'password',
});
// or
var browser = wd.remote({
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
port: 4444,
auth: 'username:password',
});
The following parameters may also be used (as in earlier versions):
var browser = wd.remote({
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 4444,
username: 'username',
accessKey: 'password',
});
var browser = wd.remote('http://localhost:4444/wd/hub');
// or
var browser = wd.remote('http://user:apiKey@ondemand.saucelabs.com/wd/hub');
// or
var browser = wd.remote('http://user:apiKey@hub.browserstack.com/wd/hub');
// or
var browser = wd.remote('http://key:secret@hub.testingbot.com/wd/hub');
// or
var browser = wd.remote('https://user:apiKey@api.kobiton.com/wd/hub');
var url = require('url');
var browser = wd.remote(url.parse('http://localhost:4444/wd/hub'));
// or
var browser = wd.remote(url.parse('http://user:apiKey@ondemand.saucelabs.com:80/wd/hub'));
// or
var browser = wd.remote(url.parse('http://user:apiKey@hub.browserstack.com:80/wd/hub'));
// or
var browser = wd.remote(url.parse('http://key:secret@hub.testingbot.com:80/wd/hub'));
// or
var browser = wd.remote(url.parse('https://user:apiKey@api.kobiton.com/wd/hub'));
{
protocol: 'http:'
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
port: '4444'
path: '/wd/hub'
}
You may pass
async,
promise or
promiseChain to
remote to specify the driver type instead of
calling the driver specific method.
var browser = wd.remote('promiseChain')
// or
var browser = wd.remote('localhost', 8888, 'promise');
// or
var browser = wd.remote('localhost', 'promiseChain');
// or
var browser = wd.remote({
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
port: 4444,
user: 'username',
pwd: 'password',
}, 'promise');
// or
var browser = wd.remote({
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
port: 4444,
auth: 'username:password',
}, 'promiseChain');
Instead of calling 'init' use 'attach' using the WebDriver session ID. Use
detach
to detach from the session (callbacks are optional).
var browser = wd.remote('http://localhost:4444/wd/hub');
browser.attach('df606fdd-f4b7-4651-aaba-fe37a39c86e3', function(err, capabilities) {
// The 'capabilities' object as returned by sessionCapabilities
if (err) { /* that session doesn't exist */ }
else {
browser.elementByCss("button.groovy-button", function(err, el) {
...
});
}
});
...
browser.detach();
With the promise chain api the method from the
browser prototype and the
element prototype are all available within the
browser instance, so it might
be confusing at first. However we tried to keep the logic as simple as possible
using the principles below:
browser.defaultChainingScope = 'element';.
If you need to do something more complicated, like reusing an element for 2 calls, then can either Q promise functionality (like then, Q.all or Q sequences), or retrieve your element twice (since the promise chain api is very terse, this is usually acceptable).
Element function chaining example here
Below are the methods to use to wait for a condition:
browser.waitFor(asserter, timeout, pollFreq, cb) -> cb(err, value): generic wait method, the return value is provided by the asserter when the condition is satisfied.
browser.waitForElementBy???(value ,asserter, timeout, pollFreq, cb) -> cb(err, el): waits for a element then a
condition, then returns the element.
browser.waitForConditionInBrowser(conditionExpr, timeout, pollFreq, cb) -> cb(err, boolean): waits for a js condition within a browser, then returns a boolean.
NOTE: When using
waitForConditionInBrowser you must first set the async script timeout using
setAsyncScriptTimeout(). For instance:
// init phase
browser
.init()
.setAsyncScriptTimeout(30000);
// test
browser
.waitForConditionInBrowser("document.querySelectorAll('.foo').length > 0", 10000);
You should be able to use ready to use asserters, in most cases. Here is a simple example. Please refer to the asserter category in the api doc here.
Custom asserters should be written using either models below .
target may be
browser and/or
element depending on the context.
// async
var asyncAsserter = new Asserter(
function(target,cb) {
...
cb(err, satisfied, value);
}
);
// promise
var promiseAsserter = new Asserter(
function(target) {
...
return promise; // promise resolved with the wait_for return value.
// Promise asserter should throw errors marked with `err.retriable=true`
// when the condition is not satisfied.
}
);
Here is a custom asserter example.
wd.addAsyncMethod(name, method): This is for regular async methods with callback as the last argument. This will not only add the method to the async browser prototype, but also wrap the method and add it to the promise and promiseChain prototypes.
wd.addPromiseMethod(name, method): This is for promise returning methods NOT USING CHAIN internally. This will not only add the method to the promise browser prototype, but also wrap the method and add it to the promiseChain prototype (but not to the async prototype).
wd.addPromiseChainMethod(name, method): This is for promise returning methods USING CHAIN internally. This will only add the method to the promiseChain browser prototype (but neither to async nor to promise browser prototypes).
If you are only using the promise chain api, you should probably stick with
wd.addPromiseChainMethod.
Custom methods may be removed with
wd.removeMethod(name). That will remove the method from the 3 prototypes.
Please refer to the following examples:
Note: No need to call rewrap anymore.
This is an alternative to adding custom methods. See example here.
The
browser and
element object are not themselves promises (cause that would lead to chaos), so you
cannot call Q core methods on them. However you may call one of the method below to initiate the promise
chain:
browser.chain()
browser.noop()
browser.resolve(promise)
element.chain()
element.noop()
element.resolve(promise)
The
resolve methods work like
Q
thenResolve.
at(i): get element from list (starting at 0).
nth(i): get element from list (starting at 1).
first(): get the first element.
second(): get the second element.
third(): get the third element.
last(): get the last element.
printError(prepend): print the previous error, prepend optional
print(prepend): print the previous promise result, prepend optional
NOTE: When using functions such as
nth(),
first(),
second() you must use the "plural" versions of the
get functions.
wd uses
Q internally, but you may use promises from other libraries with the following methods:
browser.resolve(externalPromise)
wd.addPromiseChainMethod(name, externalPromise)
wd.addPromiseMethod(name, externalPromise)
The external promise will be automatically wrapped within a Q promise using
new Q(externalPromise).
See example here.
Http behaviour and base url may be configured via the
configureHttp method as
in the code below:
// global config
wd.configureHttp({
timeout: 60000,
retries: 3,
retryDelay: 100,
baseUrl: 'http://example.com/'
});
// per browser config
browser.configureHttp({
timeout: 60000,
retries: 3,
retryDelay: 100,
baseUrl: 'http://example.com/'
});
undefined (uses the server timeout,
usually 60 seconds). Use
'default' or
undefined for server default.
3. Pass
0 or
always to keep trying. Pass
-1 or
never to disable.
15.
get method. The destination url is computed using
url.resolve. Default is empty.
When connecting to Saucelabs, the
user and
pwd fields can also be set through the
SAUCE_USERNAME and
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables.
The following helper are also available to update sauce jobs:
sauceJobUpdate and
sauceJobStatus.
The
safeExecute and
safeEval methods are equivalent to
execute and
eval but the code is
executed within a
eval block. They are safe in the sense that eventual
code syntax issues are tackled earlier returning as syntax error and
avoiding browser hanging in some cases.
An example below of expression hanging Chrome:
browser.eval("wrong!!!", function(err, res) { // hangs
browser.safeEval("wrong!!!", function(err, res) { // returns
browser.execute("wrong!!!", function(err, res) { //hangs
browser.safeExecute("wrong!!!", function(err, res) { //returns
It is possible to use
wd to test mobile devices using either Selenium or Appium. However
in either case the full JsonWire protocol is not supported (or is buggy).
Examples here.
Both Android (using AndroidDriver) and ios (using ios-driver) are supported, locally or using Sauce Labs cloud.
Android and iOS work locally and on Sauce Labs or BrowserStack.
# Install the Selenium server, Chromedriver connect
node_modules/.bin/install_selenium
node_modules/.bin/install_chromedriver
# NOTE: You may need to upgrade /tmp/sv-selenium/chromedriver to match your Chrome version!
#Run the selenium server with chromedriver:
node_modules/.bin/start_selenium_with_chromedriver
#Run the test
gulp test
//TODO: better doc + sauce test doc
If the method you want to use is not yet implemented, that should be
easy to add it to
lib/webdriver.js. You can use the
doubleclick
method as a template for methods not returning data, and
getOrientation
for methods which returns data. No need to modify README as the doc
generation is automated. Other contributions are welcomed.
The JsonWire mappings in the README and mapping files are generated from code comments using dox.
To update the mappings run the following commands:
make mapping > doc/api.md
make full_mapping > doc/jsonwire-full-mapping.md
make unsupported_mapping > doc/jsonwire-unsupported-mapping.md
npm version [patch|minor|major]
git push origin master
git push --tags
npm publish