Description
An Open Source Player for WebChimera.js (libvlc binding for node.js/io.js/NW.js/Electron)
Install
npm install wcjs-player
npm install wcjs-prebuilt (configuration)
OR
npm install webchimera.js (will build
WebChimera.js.node, prerequisites)
OR
not use
wcjs-prebuilt or
webchimera.js, but implement a post install script or a grunt task that fetches the correct package from the prebuilts
Docs
Usage Example 1
HTML
<div id="player"></div>
JS
var wjs = require("wcjs-player");
var player = new wjs("#player").addPlayer({
autoplay: true,
wcjs: require('wcjs-prebuilt')
// OR
// wcjs: require('webchimera.js')
// OR
// wcjs: require([path-to-Webchimera.js.node-file])
});
player.addPlaylist("http://archive.org/download/CartoonClassics/Krazy_Kat_-_Keeping_Up_With_Krazy.mp4");
// from here on you can either call the player with 'player' or 'new wjs("#player")'
Usage Example 2 (two players)
CSS (all player wrappers are natively assigned the
webchimeras class)
.webchimeras {
float: left;
width: 50%;
height: 100%
}
HTML
<div id="player1"></div>
<div id="player2"></div>
JS
var wjs = require("wcjs-player");
var conf = {
autoplay: true,
wcjs: require('wcjs-prebuilt')
// OR
// wcjs: require('webchimera.js'
// OR
// wcjs: require([path-to-Webchimera.js.node-file])
};
var player = new wjs("#player1").addPlayer(conf);
player.addPlaylist("http://archive.org/download/CrayonDragonAnAnimatedShortFilmByTonikoPantoja/Crayon%20Dragon%20-%20An%20animated%20short%20film%20by%20Toniko%20Pantoja.mp4");
var player2 = new wjs("#player2").addPlayer(conf);
player2.addPlaylist("http://archive.org/download/CartoonClassics/Krazy_Kat_-_Keeping_Up_With_Krazy.mp4");
// from here on you can either call the players with 'player' / 'player2' or 'new wjs("#player1")' / 'new wjs("#player2")'
Screenshots
WebChimera.js Player running on NW.js (Windows)
WebChimera.js Player running on Electron (Mac)
WebChimera.js Player Multiscreen Demo running on NW.js (Windows)