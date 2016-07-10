openbase logo
wp

wcjs-player

by Alexandru Branza
6.0.1 (see all)

Node Player made for WebChimera.js (libVLC wrapper)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

LGPL-2.1

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WebChimera.js Player

Description

An Open Source Player for WebChimera.js (libvlc binding for node.js/io.js/NW.js/Electron)

Install

  • npm install wcjs-player

  • npm install wcjs-prebuilt (configuration)

    OR

    npm install webchimera.js (will build WebChimera.js.node, prerequisites)

    OR

    not use wcjs-prebuilt or webchimera.js, but implement a post install script or a grunt task that fetches the correct package from the prebuilts

Docs

Usage Example 1

HTML

<div id="player"></div>

JS

var wjs = require("wcjs-player");

var player = new wjs("#player").addPlayer({
  autoplay: true,
  wcjs: require('wcjs-prebuilt')
  // OR
  // wcjs: require('webchimera.js')
  // OR
  // wcjs: require([path-to-Webchimera.js.node-file])
});

player.addPlaylist("http://archive.org/download/CartoonClassics/Krazy_Kat_-_Keeping_Up_With_Krazy.mp4");

// from here on you can either call the player with 'player' or 'new wjs("#player")'

Usage Example 2 (two players)

CSS (all player wrappers are natively assigned the webchimeras class)

.webchimeras {
  float: left;
  width: 50%;
  height: 100%
}

HTML

<div id="player1"></div>
<div id="player2"></div>

JS

var wjs = require("wcjs-player");

var conf = {
  autoplay: true,
  wcjs: require('wcjs-prebuilt')
  // OR
  // wcjs: require('webchimera.js'
  // OR
  // wcjs: require([path-to-Webchimera.js.node-file])
};

var player = new wjs("#player1").addPlayer(conf);
player.addPlaylist("http://archive.org/download/CrayonDragonAnAnimatedShortFilmByTonikoPantoja/Crayon%20Dragon%20-%20An%20animated%20short%20film%20by%20Toniko%20Pantoja.mp4");

var player2 = new wjs("#player2").addPlayer(conf);
player2.addPlaylist("http://archive.org/download/CartoonClassics/Krazy_Kat_-_Keeping_Up_With_Krazy.mp4");

// from here on you can either call the players with 'player' / 'player2' or 'new wjs("#player1")' / 'new wjs("#player2")'

Screenshots

WebChimera.js Player running on NW.js (Windows)

WebChimera.js Player running on Electron (Mac)

WebChimera.js Player Multiscreen Demo running on NW.js (Windows)

