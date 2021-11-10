Web Component SASS Render

Compile Sass files to a lit-html style template to be imported by JS like lit-element .

Motivation

This project was written by inspired by Google's Material Web Component Sass Render. I expanded this out to be non Material specific, and include libraries and recursive directory parsing.

This project exists to make your SASS modular, and importable by any style of Web Components you want to use.

Installation

yarn global add wc-sass-render This will install sass-render as a global CLI tool.

Usage & options

For a list of complete options, run sass-render --help

Simple usage Renders a ./src/components/button-css.js file

sass-render ./src/components/ button .scss

Compile directory Renders all scss files in recursively in directory with a custom template

sass-render ./src * .scss -t css-template .js

Compile multiple files or directories Renders all scss files in recursively in directory with a custom template

sass-render ./src * .scss ./lib/component .scss -t css-template .js

Watching Use -w to watch for changes

sass-render ./src * .scss -w

Files will be outputted as [name]-css.js . EG: If file is button.scss , outputted file will be button-css.js .

Custom template Use -t to specify the file you'd like to use as a template. sass-render will replace <% content %> in the file.

sass-render ./src/components/button-css .js -t css-template .js

Expanded CSS Use -e to enable expanded rendering of output CSS. Render SASS outputs CSS as 'compressed' by default, which may cause parsing errors for some projects.

sass-render ./src/components/button-css .js -t -e css-template .js

Custom suffix Files will be outputted as [name]-css.js . EG: If file is button.scss , outputted file will be button-css.js . This can be changed with the --suffix option.

NOTE: if you use a - (dash) in your suffix name, eg: --suffix '-css.js' , then quotation marks are needed around the suffix (to tell bash it's not another flag)

Import custom libraries By default, wc-sass-render will include the node_modules relative to the current directory. Passing the -i allows you to include custom directories. You can include multiple directories by comma separating them.

sass-render ./src * .scss - i '../sass-lib/' sass-render ./src * .scss - i '../sass-lib/, ../another-lib'

Importing

Once your SASS files are converted into js/ts files, you can use them inside a library like lit-element :

import {html, LitElement} from '@polymer/lit-element' ; import CSS from './button-css.js' ; export default class Button extends LitElement { _render() { return html` ${CSS} < button > < slot > Submit </ slot > </ button > ` ; } } window .customElements.define( 'my-button' , Button);

Custom template

By default, the template is:

import {html} from 'lit-element' ; export default html` < style > < % content %> </ style > ` ;

This can be overridden with the -t option to your own file. EG:

module .exports.CSS = '<% content %>' ;

Contributions

All pull requests and contributions are most welcome. Let's make the internet better!

Moving forward / TODO

Watch command Add tests

Issues

If you find a bug, please file an issue on the issue tracker on GitHub.

Credits