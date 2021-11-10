Compile Sass files to a lit-html style template to be imported by JS like lit-element .
This project was written by inspired by Google's Material Web Component Sass Render. I expanded this out to be non Material specific, and include libraries and recursive directory parsing.
This project exists to make your SASS modular, and importable by any style of Web Components you want to use.
yarn global add wc-sass-render
This will install
sass-render as a global CLI tool.
For a list of complete options, run
sass-render --help
Simple usage
Renders a
./src/components/button-css.js file
sass-render ./src/components/button.scss
Compile directory Renders all scss files in recursively in directory with a custom template
sass-render ./src/**/*.scss -t css-template.js
Compile multiple files or directories Renders all scss files in recursively in directory with a custom template
sass-render ./src/**/*.scss ./lib/component.scss -t css-template.js
Watching
Use
-w to watch for changes
sass-render ./src/**/*.scss -w
Files will be outputted as
[name]-css.js. EG: If file is
button.scss, outputted file will be
button-css.js.
Custom template
Use
-t to specify the file you'd like to use as a template.
sass-render will replace
<% content %> in the file.
sass-render ./src/components/button-css.js -t css-template.js
Expanded CSS
Use
-e to enable expanded rendering of output CSS. Render SASS outputs CSS as 'compressed' by default, which may cause parsing errors for some projects.
sass-render ./src/components/button-css.js -t -e css-template.js
Custom suffix
Files will be outputted as
[name]-css.js. EG: If file is
button.scss, outputted file will be
button-css.js. This can be changed with the
--suffix option.
NOTE: if you use a
- (dash) in your suffix name, eg:
--suffix '-css.js', then quotation marks are needed around the suffix (to tell bash it's not another flag)
Import custom libraries
By default, wc-sass-render will include the
node_modules relative to the current directory. Passing the
-i allows you to include custom directories. You can include multiple directories by comma separating them.
sass-render ./src/**/*.scss -i '../sass-lib/'
sass-render ./src/**/*.scss -i '../sass-lib/, ../another-lib'
Once your SASS files are converted into js/ts files, you can use them inside a library like
lit-element:
import {html, LitElement} from '@polymer/lit-element';
import CSS from './button-css.js';
export default class Button extends LitElement {
_render() {
return html`
${CSS}
<button><slot>Submit</slot></button>
`;
}
}
window.customElements.define('my-button', Button);
By default, the template is:
import {html} from 'lit-element';
export default html`<style><% content %></style>`;
This can be overridden with the
-t option to your own file. EG:
module.exports.CSS = '<% content %>';
All pull requests and contributions are most welcome. Let's make the internet better!
If you find a bug, please file an issue on the issue tracker on GitHub.
The concept of
wc-sass-render was originally created by Google.
This project is built and maintained by Tristan Matthias.