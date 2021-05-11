Use
wc-react to simplify usage of web components in React. This is a is a light wrapper to helps manage events and props of the web component.
const MyComponent = wrapWc('my-web-component');
The wrapper syncs props and events to the web component, including when they change and when the component is unmounted.
npm install wc-react
or
yarn add wc-react
Import
wrapWc at the top:
import {wrapWc} from 'wc-react';
Create a new component that wraps your web component by calling the
wrapWc function and pass the tag name of the web component.
You can now use
MyComponent anywhere in your JSX as if it were a regular React component.
For example, you can set the
someProp property of the web component to an object:
const App = (props) => {
const someObj = {
prop1: 'bla'
}
return <MyComponent someProp={someObj}></MyComponent>;
}
Or register event handlers:
const App = (props) => {
const handleEvent = (e) => {}
return <MyComponent event={handleEvent}></MyComponent>;
}
All properties and events map exactly as they are defined on the web component.
Note: React events following the
onEventnaming convention are also supported. For example, if you use the
onClickevent on the React component, wc-react will register the
clickevent with the web component.
Wrapped components support passing a
ref which will get a reference to the underlying web component.
Example with
useRef:
const App = (props) => {
let myRef = React.useRef();
const handleClick = () => {
console.log('web component reference', myRef.current)
}
return <MyComponent ref={myRef} onClick={handleClick}></MyComponent>;
}
Example with callback:
const App = (props) => {
const onRefChanged = (element) => {
console.log('web component reference', element)
}
return <MyComponent ref={onRefChanged}></MyComponent>;
}
wrapWc supports optional props type to ensure type safety when using the component:
type PersonProps = {
personDetails: PersonDetails, // object
showName: boolean,
personCardInteraction: PersonCardInteraction // enum
}
const Person = wrapWc<PersonProps>('mgt-person');
By default, if no type is provided, any prop will be valid.
If you've used web components in React, you know that proper interop between web components and React components requires a bit of extra work.
From https://custom-elements-everywhere.com/:
React passes all data to Custom Elements in the form of HTML attributes. For primitive data this is fine, but the system breaks down when passing rich data, like objects or arrays. In these instances you end up with stringified values like some-attr="[object Object]" which can't actually be used.
Because React implements its own synthetic event system, it cannot listen for DOM events coming from Custom Elements without the use of a workaround. Developers will need to reference their Custom Elements using a ref and manually attach event listeners with addEventListener. This makes working with Custom Elements cumbersome.
Here is an example of using the
vaading-date-picker web component in React.
wc-react:
import React from 'react';
import '@vaadin/vaadin-date-picker';
const App: React.FunctionComponent = () => {
const handleChange = (e) => {/**/}
const localizedStrings = {/**/}
return <vaadin-date-picker
label="When were you born?"
ref={(element) => {
if (!element) {
return;
}
element.i18n = localizedStrings;
// the event listener needs to be removed
// when the element is unloaded - not shown here
element.addEventListener('change', (e) => handleChange(e));
}}>
</vaadin-date-picker>;
};
wc-react:
import React from 'react';
import '@vaadin/vaadin-date-picker';
import { wrapWc } from 'wc-react';
const DatePicker = wrapWc('vaading-date-picker');
const App: React.FunctionComponent = () => {
const handleChange = (e) => {/**/}
const localizedStrings = {/**/}
return <DatePicker
label="When were you born?"
change={handleChange}
i18n={localizedStrings}>
</DatePicker>;
};