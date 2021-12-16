Not to be confused with webpack, this repository
holds a collection of specifications aimed at packaging websites. These
specifications replace the
W3C TAG's Web Packaging
Draft and will allow people
to bundle together the resources that make up a website, so they can be shared
offline, either with or without a proof that they came from the original
website. A full list of use cases and resulting requirements is available in
draft-yasskin-wpack-use-cases
(IETF
draft).
The explainers walk through how to use these specs to achieve the use cases.
The specifications come in several layers:
A previous draft of the format combined layers 1 and 2 into a single format for signed packages: draft-yasskin-dispatch-web-packaging (IETF draft). The DISPATCH WG at IETF99 recommended the current split.
Formatted text and HTML versions of the draft can be built using
make.
$ make
This requires that you have software installed as described in https://github.com/martinthomson/i-d-template/blob/main/doc/SETUP.md.
Install this with
go install github.com/WICG/webpackage/go/signedexchange/cmd/....
See go/signedexchange for the usage of the tool.
There are several tools.
Go (Reference Implementation)
Install this with
go install github.com/WICG/webpackage/go/bundle/cmd/....
See go/bundle for the usage of the tool.
Node
There is a npm package, wbn.
Plugin for bundlers (Experimental)
Rust (Experimental)