Packaging Websites

Not to be confused with webpack, this repository holds a collection of specifications aimed at packaging websites. These specifications replace the W3C TAG's Web Packaging Draft and will allow people to bundle together the resources that make up a website, so they can be shared offline, either with or without a proof that they came from the original website. A full list of use cases and resulting requirements is available in draft-yasskin-wpack-use-cases (IETF draft).

Explainers

The explainers walk through how to use these specs to achieve the use cases.

Use cases

Maintaining security and privacy constraints

Specifications

The specifications come in several layers:

A previous draft of the format combined layers 1 and 2 into a single format for signed packages: draft-yasskin-dispatch-web-packaging (IETF draft). The DISPATCH WG at IETF99 recommended the current split.

Building this repository

Building the Draft

Formatted text and HTML versions of the draft can be built using make .

$ make

This requires that you have software installed as described in https://github.com/martinthomson/i-d-template/blob/main/doc/SETUP.md.

Signed HTTP Exchanges

Install this with go install github.com/WICG/webpackage/go/signedexchange/cmd/... .

See go/signedexchange for the usage of the tool.

Web Bundles

There are several tools.