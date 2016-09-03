openbase logo
way

waypoints

by Caleb Troughton
4.0.1 (see all)

Waypoints is a library that makes it easy to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.3K

GitHub Stars

10.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
Jogai

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Waypoints

Waypoints is a library that makes it easy to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element. Build Status

var waypoint = new Waypoint({
  element: document.getElementById('thing'),
  handler: function(direction) {
    alert('You have scrolled to a thing')
  }
})

If you're new to Waypoints, check out the Getting Started guide.

Read the full documentation for more details on usage and customization.

Shortcuts

In addition to the normal Waypoints script, extensions exist to make common UI patterns just a little easier to implement:

Contributing

If you want to report a Waypoints bug or contribute code to the library, please read the Contributing Guidelines. If you need help using Waypoints, please do not open an issue. Instead, ask the question on Stack Overflow and tag it with #jquery-waypoints. Be sure to follow the guidelines for asking a good question.

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2014 Caleb Troughton. Licensed under the MIT license.

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jogai
October 5, 2020
October 5, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Very useful package, especially when combined with animate.css or countup.js. Its also easy if you need some extra control over lazy loading stuff.

0
MattiaDucci
2 months ago
2 months ago
Sumin Son
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Alan Bondarchuk
Russia
Software Engineer
4 months ago
Software Engineer
4 months ago
Greg Crossfield
Canada
September 27, 2020
September 27, 2020

Alternatives

