Google's woff2 build for
node.js, using
WebAssembly. Why this is better than binary bindings:
npm install wawoff2
const wawoff = require('wawoff2');
// src - Buffer or Uint8Array
wawoff.compress(src).then(out => {
// store result
});
To compress a
.ttf file into a
.woff2 file:
woff2_compress.js [-h] [-v] infile [outfile]
Positional arguments:
infile Input .ttf file
outfile Output .woff2 file (- for stdout)
Optional arguments:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
-v, --version Show program's version number and exit.
And the opposite, to decompress a
.woff2 file into a
.ttf one:
woff2_decompress.js [-h] [-v] infile [outfile]
Positional arguments:
infile Input .woff2 file
outfile Output .ttf file (- for stdout)
Optional arguments:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
-v, --version Show program's version number and exit.