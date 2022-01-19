openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wawoff2

by fontello
2.0.0 (see all)

WebAssembly build of Google's woff2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.3K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

woff2 for node.js (via WebAssembly)

CI NPM version

Google's woff2 build for node.js, using WebAssembly. Why this is better than binary bindings:

  • works everywhere without rebuild

Install

npm install wawoff2

Use Example

const wawoff = require('wawoff2');

// src - Buffer or Uint8Array
wawoff.compress(src).then(out => {
  // store result
});

Command-line Example

To compress a .ttf file into a .woff2 file:

woff2_compress.js [-h] [-v] infile [outfile]

Positional arguments:
  infile         Input .ttf file
  outfile        Output .woff2 file (- for stdout)

Optional arguments:
  -h, --help     Show this help message and exit.
  -v, --version  Show program's version number and exit.

And the opposite, to decompress a .woff2 file into a .ttf one:

woff2_decompress.js [-h] [-v] infile [outfile]

Positional arguments:
  infile         Input .woff2 file
  outfile        Output .ttf file (- for stdout)

Optional arguments:
  -h, --help     Show this help message and exit.
  -v, --version  Show program's version number and exit.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial