woff2 for node.js (via WebAssembly)

Google's woff2 build for node.js , using WebAssembly. Why this is better than binary bindings:

works everywhere without rebuild

Install

npm install wawoff2

Use Example

const wawoff = require ( 'wawoff2' ); wawoff.compress(src).then( out => { });

Command-line Example

To compress a .ttf file into a .woff2 file:

woff2_compress.js [-h] [-v] infile [outfile] Positional arguments: infile Input .ttf file outfile Output .woff2 file (- for stdout) Optional arguments: -h, -- help Show this help message and exit . -v, --version Show program 's version number and exit.

And the opposite, to decompress a .woff2 file into a .ttf one: