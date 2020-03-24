WAVI Web Application Viewer 2 (Node.js)

Generate a svg class diagram for your node.js web application.

WAVI is intended for developers who wish to document their web application or as a reverse engineering tool to recover the structure of a web application.

Web applications pose unique challenges when it comes to understanding and maintaining their heterogeneous structures, which often involve complex interactions between elements from different languages. Accurate and up-to-date documentation is rarely available and this calls for the proposal of reverse engineering approaches for the recovery and representation of such structures. The proposed package presents our ongoing work on Web Application Viewer (WAVI), a tool able to reverse engineer a web application's structure.

Installation

Install WAVI package using npm.

npm install wavi -g

In Ubuntu, add sudo:

sudo npm install wavi -g

Usage in your terminal (CLI):

The first argument is the path to the website to be analyzed and the second argument is the path where the svg graph will be generated.

wavi path/to/website path/to/resultfile/graph.svg

Example:

wavi website/example result/example.svg

In Ubuntu:

Make sure you add /usr/local/bin to your environment variable PATH or use absolute path to wavi. If you use nodejs instead of node you will get this error:

"node\r": No such file or directory

You can run wavi this way using nodejs keyword and you can also use the absolute path to wavi:

$ nodejs /usr/ local /bin/wavi / path / to /website graph.svg

More at the wavi blog

Contributions

This is a pproject to help developers generate quality class diagram. WAVI is in development and all contributions are welcomed. For more info on the project contact me at jugle66@hotmail.com

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2014 Bakunin95 Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.