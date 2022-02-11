Inspired by Audacity, this project is a multiple track playlist editor written in ES2015 using the Web Audio API.
Load tracks and set cues (track cue in, cue out), fades (track fade in, fade out) and track start/end times within the playlist. I've written up some demos on github for the different audio fade types in the project.
(code for picture shown can be found in ghpages/_examples/04stemtracks.html)
(code for picture shown can be found in ghpages/_examples/13annotations.html)
Waveform Playlist requires webaudio in the browser to function correctly: Can I Use?
npm install waveform-playlist --save
Hate npm? Check Unpkg: https://unpkg.com/browse/waveform-playlist/
/dist and run
python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000. The website will be available at
localhost:8000/waveform-playlist.
https://github.com/naomiaro/waveform-playlist/blob/main/examples/basic-html/
https://github.com/naomiaro/waveform-playlist/tree/main/examples/basic-express/
import WaveformPlaylist from "waveform-playlist";
var playlist = WaveformPlaylist({
samplesPerPixel: 3000,
mono: true,
waveHeight: 70,
container: document.getElementById("playlist"),
state: "cursor",
colors: {
waveOutlineColor: "#E0EFF1",
timeColor: "grey",
fadeColor: "black",
},
controls: {
show: false,
width: 150,
},
zoomLevels: [500, 1000, 3000, 5000],
});
playlist
.load([
{
src: "media/audio/Vocals30.mp3",
name: "Vocals",
gain: 0.5,
},
{
src: "media/audio/BassDrums30.mp3",
name: "Drums",
start: 8.5,
fadeIn: {
duration: 0.5,
},
fadeOut: {
shape: "logarithmic",
duration: 0.5,
},
},
{
src: "media/audio/Guitar30.mp3",
name: "Guitar",
start: 23.5,
fadeOut: {
shape: "linear",
duration: 0.5,
},
cuein: 15,
},
])
.then(function () {
// can do stuff with the playlist.
});
var options = {
// webaudio api AudioContext
ac: new (window.AudioContext || window.webkitAudioContext)(),
// DOM container element REQUIRED
container: document.getElementById("playlist"),
// sample rate of the project. (used for correct peaks rendering)
sampleRate: new (
window.AudioContext || window.webkitAudioContext
).sampleRate(),
// number of audio samples per waveform peak.
// must be an entry in option: zoomLevels.
samplesPerPixel: 4096,
// whether to draw multiple channels or combine them.
mono: true,
// enables "exclusive solo" where solo switches between tracks
exclSolo: false,
// default fade curve type.
fadeType: "logarithmic", // (logarithmic | linear | sCurve | exponential)
// whether or not to include the time measure.
timescale: false,
// control panel on left side of waveform
controls: {
// whether or not to include the track controls
show: false,
// width of controls in pixels
width: 150,
// whether to render the widget or not in the controls panel.
widgets: {
// Mute & solo button widget
muteOrSolo: true,
// Volume slider
volume: true,
// Stereo pan slider
stereoPan: true,
// Collapse track button
collapse: true,
// Remove track button
remove: true,
},
},
colors: {
// color of the wave background
waveOutlineColor: "white",
// color of the time ticks on the canvas
timeColor: "grey",
// color of the fade drawn on canvas
fadeColor: "black",
},
// height in pixels of each canvas element a waveform is on.
waveHeight: 128,
// width in pixels of waveform bars.
barWidth: 1,
// spacing in pixels between waveform bars.
barGap: 0,
// interaction state of the playlist
// (cursor | select | fadein | fadeout | shift)
state: "cursor",
// (line | fill)
seekStyle: "line",
// Array of zoom levels in samples per pixel.
// Smaller numbers have a greater zoom in.
zoomLevels: [512, 1024, 2048, 4096],
// Whether to automatically scroll the waveform while playing
isAutomaticScroll: false,
// configuration object for the annotations add on.
annotationList: {
// Array of annotations in [Aeneas](https://github.com/readbeyond/aeneas) JSON format
annotations: [],
// Whether the annotation texts will be in updateable contenteditable html elements
editable: false,
// User defined functions which can manipulate the loaded annotations
controls: [
{
// class names for generated <i> tag separated by '.'
class: "fa.fa-minus",
// title attribute for the generated <i> tag
title: "Reduce annotation end by 0.010s",
// function which acts on the given annotation row
// when the corresponding <i> is clicked.
action: (annotation, i, annotations, opts) => {
// @param Object annotation - current annotation
// @param Number i - index of annotation
// @param Array annotations - array of annotations in the playlist
// @param Object opts - configuration options available
// - opts.linkEndpoints
},
},
],
// If false when clicking an annotation id segment
// playback will stop after segment completion.
isContinuousPlay: false,
// If true annotation endpoints will remain linked when dragged
// if they were the same value before dragging started.
linkEndpoints: false,
// pass a custom function which will receive the mastergainnode for this playlist and the audio context's destination.
// if you pass a function, you must connect these two nodes to hear sound at minimum.
// if you need to clean something up when the graph is disposed, return a cleanup function. Waveform Playlist will cleanup the nodes passed as arguments.
effects: function (masterGainNode, destination) {
masterGainNode.connect(analyser);
masterGainNode.connect(destination);
// return function cleanup() {
// // if you create webaudio nodes that need to be cleaned up do that here
// // see the track effects example.
// };
},
},
};
{
// a media path for XHR, a Blob, a File, or an AudioBuffer object.
src: 'media/audio/BassDrums30.mp3',
// name that will display in the playlist control panel.
name: 'Drums',
// volume level of the track between [0-1]
gain: 1,
// whether the track should initially be muted.
muted: false,
// whether the track should initially be soloed.
soloed: false,
// time in seconds relative to the playlist
// ex (track will start after 8.5 seconds)
// DEFAULT 0 - track starts at beginning of playlist
start: 8.5,
// track fade in details
fadeIn: {
// fade curve shape
// (logarithmic | linear | sCurve | exponential)
shape: 'logarithmic',
// length of fade starting from the beginning of this track, in seconds.
duration: 0.5,
},
// track fade out details
fadeOut: {
// fade curve shape
// (logarithmic | linear | sCurve | exponential)
shape: 'logarithmic',
//length of fade which reaches the end of this track, in seconds.
duration: 0.5,
}
// where the waveform for this track should begin from
// ex (Waveform will begin 15 seconds into this track)
// DEFAULT start at the beginning - 0 seconds
cuein: 15,
// where the waveform for this track should end
// ex (Waveform will end at 30 second into this track)
// DEFAULT duration of the track
cueout: 30,
// custom class for unique track styling
customClass: 'vocals',
// custom background-color for the canvas-drawn waveform
waveOutlineColor: '#f3f3f3',
// interaction states allowed on this track.
// DEFAULT - all true
states: {
cursor: true,
fadein: true,
fadeout: true,
select: true,
shift: true,
},
// pre-selected section on track.
// ONLY ONE selection is permitted in a list of tracks, will take most recently set if multiple passed.
// This track is marked as 'active'
selected: {
// start time of selection in seconds, relative to the playlist
start: 5,
// end time of selection in seconds, relative to the playlist
end: 15,
},
// value from -1 (full left pan) to 1 (full right pan)
stereoPan: 0,
// pass a custom function which will receive the last graphnode for this track and the mastergainnode.
// if you pass a function, you must connect these two nodes to hear sound at minimum.
// if you need to clean something up when the graph is disposed, return a cleanup function. Waveform Playlist will cleanup the nodes passed as arguments.
effects: function(graphEnd, masterGainNode) {
var reverb = new Tone.Reverb(1.2);
Tone.connect(graphEnd, reverb);
Tone.connect(reverb, masterGainNode);
return function cleanup() {
reverb.disconnect();
reverb.dispose();
}
}
}
Waveform Playlist uses an instance of event-emitter to send & receive messages from the playlist.
import EventEmitter from "event-emitter";
import WaveformPlaylist from "waveform-playlist";
var playlist = WaveformPlaylist(
{
container: document.getElementById("playlist"),
},
// you can pass your own event emitter
EventEmitter()
);
// retrieves the event emitter the playlist is using.
var ee = playlist.getEventEmitter();
An example of using the event emitter to control the playlist can be found in /dist/js/examples/emitter.js
|event
|arguments
|description
play
start:optional, end:optional
|Starts playout of the playlist. Takes optional Number parameters in seconds
start and
end to play just an audio segment.
start can be passed without an
end to play to the end of the track.
pause
|none
|Pauses playout of the playlist.
stop
|none
|Stops playout of the playlist.
rewind
|none
|Stops playout if playlist is playing, resets cursor to the beginning of the playlist.
fastforward
|none
|Stops playout if playlist is playing, resets cursor to the end of the playlist.
clear
|none
|Stops playout if playlist is playing, removes all tracks from the playlist.
record
|none
|Starts recording an audio track. Begins playout of other tracks in playlist if there are any.
zoomin
|none
|Changes zoom level to the next smallest entry (if one exists) from the array
zoomLevels.
zoomout
|none
|Changes zoom level to the next largest entry (if one exists) from the array
zoomLevels.
trim
|none
|Trims currently active track to the cursor selection.
statechange
cursor /
select /
fadein /
fadeout /
shift
|Changes interaction state to the state given.
fadetype
logarithmic /
linear /
sCurve /
exponential
|Changes playlist default fade type.
newtrack
File
|Loads
File object into the playlist.
volumechange
volume, track
|Set volume of
track to
volume (0-100)
mastervolumechange
volume
|Set a new master volume
volume (0-100)
select
start, end, track:optional
|Seek to the start time or start/end selection optionally with active track
track.
startaudiorendering
wav /
buffer
|Request for a downloadable file or web Audio buffer that represent the current work
automaticscroll
true/
false
|Change property
isAutomaticScroll.
continuousplay
true/
false
|Change property
isContinuousPlay.
linkendpoints
true/
false
|Change property
linkEndpoints.
annotationsrequest
|none
|Requests to download the annotations to a json file.
stereopan
panvalue, track
|Set pan value of
track to
panvalue (-1-1)
|event
|arguments
|description
select
start, end, track
|Cursor selection has occurred from
start to
end with active Track
track.
timeupdate
playbackPosition
|Sends current position of playout
playbackPosition in seconds.
scroll
scrollLeft
|Sends current position of scroll
scrollLeft in seconds.
statechange
state
|Sends current interaction state
state.
shift
deltaTime, track
|Sends
deltaTime in seconds change for Track
track
mute
track
|Mute button has been pressed for
track
solo
track
|Solo button has been pressed for
track
removeTrack
track
|Remove button has been pressed for
track
changeTrackView
track, opts
|Collapse button has been pressed for
track
volumechange
volume, track
|Volume of
track has changed to
volume (0-100)
mastervolumechange
volume
|Master volume of the playlist has changed to
volume (0-100)
audiorequeststatechange
state, src
|Loading audio
src (
string or
File) is now in state
state (Number)
loadprogress
percent, src
|Loading audio
src has loaded percent
percent (0-100)
audiosourcesloaded
|none
|Audio decoding has finished for all tracks
audiosourcesrendered
|none
|Tracks are rendered to the playlist
audiosourceserror
err
|Error thrown while loading tracks
finished
|none
|Event fired when cursor ( while playing ) reaches the end (maximum duration)
audiorenderingfinished
type, data
|Return the result of the rendering in the desired format.
type can be
buffer or
wav and can be used to dertermine the
data type. When
type is
wav, data is a
blob object that represent the wav file.
stereopan
panvalue, track
|Pan value of
track has been changed to
panvalue
npm test
npm install && npm start
This will install dependencies and start the webpack server.
gem install jekyll
Jekyll is needed if changes to the example pages will be done.
npm install && npm run dev
This will build and watch the jekyll site and startup the webpack dev server.
Originally created for the Airtime project at Sourcefabric
The annotation plugin has been sponsored by a fond Italian TED volunteer transcriber hoping to make the transcription process of TEDx talks easier and more fun.