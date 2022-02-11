Become a sponsor

Waveform Playlist

Inspired by Audacity, this project is a multiple track playlist editor written in ES2015 using the Web Audio API.

Load tracks and set cues (track cue in, cue out), fades (track fade in, fade out) and track start/end times within the playlist. I've written up some demos on github for the different audio fade types in the project.

(code for picture shown can be found in ghpages/_examples/04stemtracks.html)

(code for picture shown can be found in ghpages/_examples/13annotations.html)

Browser Support

Waveform Playlist requires webaudio in the browser to function correctly: Can I Use?

Installation

npm install waveform-playlist --save

Hate npm? Check Unpkg: https://unpkg.com/browse/waveform-playlist/

If you want to download and run the already compiled website, navigate to folder /dist and run python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000 . The website will be available at localhost:8000/waveform-playlist .

Basic Usage

https://github.com/naomiaro/waveform-playlist/blob/main/examples/basic-html/

https://github.com/naomiaro/waveform-playlist/tree/main/examples/basic-express/

import WaveformPlaylist from "waveform-playlist" ; var playlist = WaveformPlaylist({ samplesPerPixel : 3000 , mono : true , waveHeight : 70 , container : document .getElementById( "playlist" ), state : "cursor" , colors : { waveOutlineColor : "#E0EFF1" , timeColor : "grey" , fadeColor : "black" , }, controls : { show : false , width : 150 , }, zoomLevels : [ 500 , 1000 , 3000 , 5000 ], }); playlist .load([ { src : "media/audio/Vocals30.mp3" , name : "Vocals" , gain : 0.5 , }, { src : "media/audio/BassDrums30.mp3" , name : "Drums" , start : 8.5 , fadeIn : { duration : 0.5 , }, fadeOut : { shape : "logarithmic" , duration : 0.5 , }, }, { src : "media/audio/Guitar30.mp3" , name : "Guitar" , start : 23.5 , fadeOut : { shape : "linear" , duration : 0.5 , }, cuein : 15 , }, ]) .then( function ( ) { });

Playlist Options

var options = { ac : new ( window .AudioContext || window .webkitAudioContext)(), container : document .getElementById( "playlist" ), sampleRate : new ( window .AudioContext || window .webkitAudioContext ).sampleRate(), samplesPerPixel : 4096 , mono : true , exclSolo : false , fadeType : "logarithmic" , timescale : false , controls : { show : false , width : 150 , widgets : { muteOrSolo : true , volume : true , stereoPan : true , collapse : true , remove : true , }, }, colors : { waveOutlineColor : "white" , timeColor : "grey" , fadeColor : "black" , }, waveHeight : 128 , barWidth : 1 , barGap : 0 , state : "cursor" , seekStyle : "line" , zoomLevels : [ 512 , 1024 , 2048 , 4096 ], isAutomaticScroll : false , annotationList : { annotations : [], editable : false , controls : [ { class : "fa.fa-minus" , title : "Reduce annotation end by 0.010s" , action : ( annotation, i, annotations, opts ) => { }, }, ], isContinuousPlay : false , linkEndpoints : false , effects : function ( masterGainNode, destination ) { masterGainNode.connect(analyser); masterGainNode.connect(destination); }, }, };

Track Options

{ src : 'media/audio/BassDrums30.mp3' , name : 'Drums' , gain : 1 , muted : false , soloed : false , start : 8.5 , fadeIn : { shape : 'logarithmic' , duration : 0.5 , }, fadeOut : { shape : 'logarithmic' , duration : 0.5 , } cuein : 15 , cueout : 30 , customClass : 'vocals' , waveOutlineColor : '#f3f3f3' , states : { cursor : true , fadein : true , fadeout : true , select : true , shift : true , }, selected : { start : 5 , end : 15 , }, stereoPan : 0 , effects : function ( graphEnd, masterGainNode ) { var reverb = new Tone.Reverb( 1.2 ); Tone.connect(graphEnd, reverb); Tone.connect(reverb, masterGainNode); return function cleanup ( ) { reverb.disconnect(); reverb.dispose(); } } }

Playlist Events

Waveform Playlist uses an instance of event-emitter to send & receive messages from the playlist.

import EventEmitter from "event-emitter" ; import WaveformPlaylist from "waveform-playlist" ; var playlist = WaveformPlaylist( { container : document .getElementById( "playlist" ), }, EventEmitter() ); var ee = playlist.getEventEmitter();

An example of using the event emitter to control the playlist can be found in /dist/js/examples/emitter.js

Events to Invoke

event arguments description play start:optional, end:optional Starts playout of the playlist. Takes optional Number parameters in seconds start and end to play just an audio segment. start can be passed without an end to play to the end of the track. pause none Pauses playout of the playlist. stop none Stops playout of the playlist. rewind none Stops playout if playlist is playing, resets cursor to the beginning of the playlist. fastforward none Stops playout if playlist is playing, resets cursor to the end of the playlist. clear none Stops playout if playlist is playing, removes all tracks from the playlist. record none Starts recording an audio track. Begins playout of other tracks in playlist if there are any. zoomin none Changes zoom level to the next smallest entry (if one exists) from the array zoomLevels . zoomout none Changes zoom level to the next largest entry (if one exists) from the array zoomLevels . trim none Trims currently active track to the cursor selection. statechange cursor / select / fadein / fadeout / shift Changes interaction state to the state given. fadetype logarithmic / linear / sCurve / exponential Changes playlist default fade type. newtrack File Loads File object into the playlist. volumechange volume, track Set volume of track to volume (0-100) mastervolumechange volume Set a new master volume volume (0-100) select start, end, track:optional Seek to the start time or start/end selection optionally with active track track . startaudiorendering wav / buffer Request for a downloadable file or web Audio buffer that represent the current work automaticscroll true / false Change property isAutomaticScroll . continuousplay true / false Change property isContinuousPlay . linkendpoints true / false Change property linkEndpoints . annotationsrequest none Requests to download the annotations to a json file. stereopan panvalue, track Set pan value of track to panvalue (-1-1)

Events to Listen to

event arguments description select start, end, track Cursor selection has occurred from start to end with active Track track . timeupdate playbackPosition Sends current position of playout playbackPosition in seconds. scroll scrollLeft Sends current position of scroll scrollLeft in seconds. statechange state Sends current interaction state state . shift deltaTime, track Sends deltaTime in seconds change for Track track mute track Mute button has been pressed for track solo track Solo button has been pressed for track removeTrack track Remove button has been pressed for track changeTrackView track, opts Collapse button has been pressed for track volumechange volume, track Volume of track has changed to volume (0-100) mastervolumechange volume Master volume of the playlist has changed to volume (0-100) audiorequeststatechange state, src Loading audio src ( string or File ) is now in state state (Number) loadprogress percent, src Loading audio src has loaded percent percent (0-100) audiosourcesloaded none Audio decoding has finished for all tracks audiosourcesrendered none Tracks are rendered to the playlist audiosourceserror err Error thrown while loading tracks finished none Event fired when cursor ( while playing ) reaches the end (maximum duration) audiorenderingfinished type, data Return the result of the rendering in the desired format. type can be buffer or wav and can be used to dertermine the data type. When type is wav , data is a blob object that represent the wav file. stereopan panvalue, track Pan value of track has been changed to panvalue

Tests

npm test

Development without example changes

npm install && npm start

This will install dependencies and start the webpack server.

Development with example changes

gem install jekyll

Jekyll is needed if changes to the example pages will be done.

npm install && npm run dev

This will build and watch the jekyll site and startup the webpack dev server.

Credits

Originally created for the Airtime project at Sourcefabric

The annotation plugin has been sponsored by a fond Italian TED volunteer transcriber hoping to make the transcription process of TEDx talks easier and more fun.

License

MIT License