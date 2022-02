Wave UI

An emerging UI framework for Vue.js & Vue 3 with only the bright side. ☀️

Demo & Documentation

install

npm i wave-ui

Vue 3

npm i wave-ui @next

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔

Donating

If you want to support the development of this library, you can buy me a beer or become a sponsor!

Thank you!

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature or fork Wave UI and submit your changes back to me.

Release Notes

antoniandre.github.io/wave-ui/release-notes