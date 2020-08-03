npm install wav-file-info --save
var wavFileInfo = require('wav-file-info');
wavFileInfo.infoByFilename('./test.wav', function(err, info){
if (err) throw err;
console.log(info);
});
err is not null, the WAV file is valid.
From the command line you can run:
node wfi.js <filename>
{ header:
{ riff_head: 'RIFF',
chunk_size: 1697504,
wave_identifier: 'WAVE',
fmt_identifier: 'fmt ',
subchunk_size: 16,
audio_format: 1,
num_channels: 2,
sample_rate: 44100,
byte_rate: 45328,
block_align: 4,
bits_per_sample: 16,
data_identifier: 'PAD ' },
stats:
{ dev: 16777220,
mode: 33184,
nlink: 1,
uid: 501,
gid: 20,
rdev: 0,
blksize: 4096,
ino: 71128242,
size: 1697512,
blocks: 3320,
atime: Sun Nov 29 2015 10:13:15 GMT-0700 (MST),
mtime: Sat May 23 2015 12:45:00 GMT-0600 (MDT),
ctime: Thu Nov 12 2015 14:31:37 GMT-0700 (MST),
birthtime: Sat May 23 2015 12:44:55 GMT-0600 (MDT)
},
duration: 9.623038548752834
}
{ error: true,
invalid_reasons:
[ 'Expected "RIFF" string at 0',
'Expected "WAVE" string at 4',
'Expected "fmt " string at 8',
'Unknwon format: 25711',
'chunk_size does not match file size' ] }
Duration is in seconds. Stats come from Node raw fs.statSync() result.
References: http://soundfile.sapp.org/doc/WaveFormat/
TODO: Deep scan [avg amplitude, max amplitude], fork for AIFF