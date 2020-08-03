WAV File Info for Node.JS

A lightweight module that parses WAV information data from a wav file into a Javascript Object. Basically retrieves file and header meta data information from a WAV file.

Used for:

Determining the validity of a .wav file

Detecting the bit depth / bit rate / bits per sample of a .wav file

Detecting the Sample Rate of a .wav file

Detecting the number of channels in a .wav file

Retrieving the file information, including file size, created date etc

Usage

npm install wav-file- info --save

var wavFileInfo = require ( 'wav-file-info' ); wavFileInfo.infoByFilename( './test.wav' , function ( err, info ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(info); });

if err is not null, the WAV file is valid.

From the command line you can run:

node wfi .js < filename >

Result

{ header: { riff_head: 'RIFF' , chunk_size: 1697504 , wave_identifier: 'WAVE' , fmt_identifier: 'fmt ' , subchunk_size: 16 , audio_format: 1 , num_channels: 2 , sample_rate: 44100 , byte_rate: 45328 , block_align: 4 , bits_per_sample: 16 , data_identifier: 'PAD ' }, stats: { dev: 16777220 , mode: 33184 , nlink: 1 , uid: 501 , gid: 20 , rdev: 0 , blksize: 4096 , ino: 71128242 , size: 1697512 , blocks: 3320 , atime: Sun Nov 29 2015 10 :13:15 GMT-0700 (MST), mtime: Sat May 23 2015 12 :45:00 GMT-0600 (MDT), ctime: Thu Nov 12 2015 14 :31:37 GMT-0700 (MST), birthtime: Sat May 23 2015 12 :44:55 GMT-0600 (MDT) }, duration: 9.623038548752834 }

Example errors

{ error : true, invalid_reasons: [ 'Expected "RIFF" string at 0' , 'Expected "WAVE" string at 4' , 'Expected "fmt " string at 8' , 'Unknwon format: 25711' , 'chunk_size does not match file size' ] }

Duration is in seconds. Stats come from Node raw fs.statSync() result.

References: http://soundfile.sapp.org/doc/WaveFormat/

TODO: Deep scan [avg amplitude, max amplitude], fork for AIFF