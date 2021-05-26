IBM Watson Speech Services for Web Browsers
Allows you to easily add voice recognition and synthesis to any web app with minimal code.
This library is primarily intended for use in web browsers. Check out ibm-watson to use Watson services (speech and others) from Node.js.
However, a server-side component is required to generate auth tokens. The
examples/ folder includes example Node.js and Python servers, and SDKs are available for Node.js, Java, Python, and there is also a REST API.
Pre-compiled bundles are available from on GitHub Releases - just download the file and drop it into your website: https://github.com/watson-developer-cloud/speech-javascript-sdk/releases
bower install --save watson-speech
This library can be bundled with browserify or Webpack and easy included in larger projects:
npm install --save watson-speech
This method enables a smaller bundle by only including the desired components, for example:
var recognizeMic = require('watson-speech/speech-to-text/recognize-microphone');
This SDK CAN be used in the browser with services that use IAM for authentication. This does require a server-side component - an endpoint used to retrieve the token. An example can be found here.
In a local environment you should set only the
TEXT_TO_SPEECH_IAM_APIKEY and
SPEECH_TO_TEXT_IAM_APIKEY in your
.env file, see example file here.
Once that is set up, the token can be used in your SDK request with the parameter
access_token. See this example.
Make sure
polyfills.ts has following entries:
(window as any).global = window;
(window as any).process = require('process/browser');
import 'zone.js/dist/zone'; // Included with Angular CLI.
global.Buffer = global.Buffer || require('buffer').Buffer;
See CHANGELOG.md for a complete list of changes.
The provided examples can be used to test developmental code in action:
cd examples/
npm run dev
This will build the local code, move the new bundle into the
examples/ directory, and start a new server at
localhost:3000 where the examples will be running.
Note: This requires valid service credentials.
The test suite is broken up into offline unit tests and integration tests that test against actual service instances.
npm test will run the linter and the offline tests
npm run test-offline will run the offline tests
npm run test-integration will run the integration tests
To run the integration tests, service credentials are required. Make sure you have a valid
.env file in the root directory.