Readme

Watson Developer Cloud React Components

DEPRECATED: this repo is no longer actively maintained. It can still be used as reference, but may contain outdated or unpatched code. If you are looking to build React UIs following IBM's design guidelines, please refer to the Carbon Design System.

Build Status npm-version

A collection of React components to write web applications using the Watson APIs.

Documentation: https://watson-developer-cloud.github.io/react-components/

Getting Started

  1. Install the library

    npm install --save watson-react-components

  2. Add components to your React file where needed:

    Example:

    import { Header, Footer, /*...*/} from 'watson-react-components';

  3. Make the assets public. For a Node.js/Express server, the following code should work:

    app.use(express.static('./node_modules/watson-react-components/dist/'));

    For other environments, check out the code and run npm install; npm run build and then copy the contents of the dist/ directory into your static folder.

  4. Add a reference to the stylesheet.

    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/css/watson-react-components.min.css">

    Adjust the href as necessary if a different location was chosen in step 3

How to Contribute

  1. Install Dependencies

    npm install

  2. Start the development server

    npm run dev

    Changes will refresh the page thanks to browsersync.

  1. Run the build command before pushing merge request:

    npm run build

Directory structure

.
├── README.md
├── dist
│   ├── components      // ES5 react components
│   ├── css
│   ├── images
│   ├── js
│   └── scss
├── example
│   ├── build
│   ├── index.html
│   └── src
├── gh-pages
│   ├── build
│   ├── images
│   ├── index.html
│   └── src
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
├── src
│   ├── components      // React components
│   └── stylesheets     // Sass files
└── static              // static files
    └── images          // images

License

This sample code is licensed under Apache 2.0.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.

Open Source @ IBM

Find more open source projects on the IBM Github Page

