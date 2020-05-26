A collection of React components to write web applications using the Watson APIs.
Documentation: https://watson-developer-cloud.github.io/react-components/
Install the library
npm install --save watson-react-components
Add components to your React file where needed:
Example:
import { Header, Footer, /*...*/} from 'watson-react-components';
Make the assets public. For a Node.js/Express server, the following code should work:
app.use(express.static('./node_modules/watson-react-components/dist/'));
For other environments, check out the code and run
npm install; npm run build and then copy the contents of the
dist/ directory into your static folder.
Add a reference to the stylesheet.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/css/watson-react-components.min.css">
Adjust the
href as necessary if a different location was chosen in step 3
Install Dependencies
npm install
Start the development server
npm run dev
Changes will refresh the page thanks to browsersync.
Run the build command before pushing merge request:
npm run build
.
├── README.md
├── dist
│ ├── components // ES5 react components
│ ├── css
│ ├── images
│ ├── js
│ └── scss
├── example
│ ├── build
│ ├── index.html
│ └── src
├── gh-pages
│ ├── build
│ ├── images
│ ├── index.html
│ └── src
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
├── src
│ ├── components // React components
│ └── stylesheets // Sass files
└── static // static files
└── images // images
This sample code is licensed under Apache 2.0.
See CONTRIBUTING.
Find more open source projects on the IBM Github Page