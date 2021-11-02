A simple implementation of WebSockets for use with node.js 'http'-style web server or client. Deals only with RFC6455, ignoring any Browser-specific peculiarities, curiosities, and fallback mechanisms.

API

Watershed

The core of this library is a Factory-style class Watershed . It has several static methods:

Responds to a client's request to Upgrade an HTTP connection to a WebSocket and returns a WatershedConnection , which is also an EventEmitter .

The arguments to this method should ideally come from the 'upgrade' event on a node.js http.Server . For example:

var shed = new Watershed(); var srv = http.createServer(); srv.listen( 8080 ); srv.on( 'upgrade' , function ( req, socket, head ) { var wsc; try { wsc = shed.accept(req, socket, head); } catch (ex) { console .error( 'error: ' + ex.message); return socket.end(); } wsc.on( 'text' , function ( text ) { console .log( 'received text: ' + text); }); wsc.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end!' ); }); });

The additional penultimate boolean argument may be used when implementing a websocket-to-websocket proxy. If set to true , then accept() returns the raw underlying Socket of the connection and does not construct a WatershedConnection instance. No event handlers will be placed on the socket, meaning you are free to continue using it directly (e.g. calling pipe() on it to join it to a backend socket).

The final list-of-strings argument can be optionally provided to allow for the use of WebSocket subprotocol negotiation. It is a list of case-sensitive string names of supported subprotocols. If given, and protocol negotiation takes place, the chosen subprotocol can be found with the getProtocol() method.

Returns a random, Base64-encoded 16-byte value suitable for use as the Sec-WebSocket-Key header on an Upgrade request. See Example usage in connect() .

Attaches a new client-side WatershedConnection to this presently Upgraded socket.

The arguments to this method should ideally come from the 'upgrade' event on a node.js http.Client . For example:

var shed = new Watershed(); var wskey = shed.generateKey(); var options = { port : 8082 , hostname : '127.0.0.1' , headers : { 'connection' : 'upgrade' , 'upgrade' : 'websocket' , 'Sec-WebSocket-Key' : wskey, 'Sec-WebSocket-Version' : '13' } }; var req = http.request(options); req.end(); req.on( 'upgrade' , function ( res, socket, head ) { var wsc = shed.connect(res, socket, head, wskey); wsc.send( 'Hi there!' ); wsc.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end!' ); }); });

WatershedConnection

Emitted once when an error occurs during processing. The socket will be closed and an 'end' event will follow. The only argument will be an instance of Error .

Emitted when the remote peer closes the connection without sending us a CLOSE frame. An 'end' event will follow.

Emitted once when the socket is closing. If we received a graceful CLOSE frame from the remote server, we will attempt to process it and pass code and reason -- both of type String .

Emitted for each inbound TEXT frame. The only argument will be a String containing the UTF-8 string payload.

Emitted for each inbound BINARY frame. The only argument will be a Buffer containing the binary payload.

Emitted for each inbound PING frame. The only argument will be a Buffer containing the nonce in the ping request. Note that the library presently responds with a PONG frame for each inbound PING frame.

Emitted for each inbound PONG frame. The only argument will be a Buffer containing the nonce in the pong response.

Returns the negotiated subprotocol, if any, for this connection, as a String. If no subprotocol negotiation took place, this method returns null .

Sends a frame through the socket. The single argument data may be a Buffer , in which case a BINARY frame is sent; or a String , in which case a TEXT frame is sent.

Closes the connection. The RFC allows a reason for closing the connection to be send in the CLOSE frame, though this is optional. If passed, reason should be a String .

Immediately destroy the underlying socket, without sending a CLOSE frame. You generally want end() , rather than this, in order to perform RFC-compliant connection shutdowns.

License

MIT.