A simple implementation of WebSockets for use with node.js 'http'-style web server or client. Deals only with RFC6455, ignoring any Browser-specific peculiarities, curiosities, and fallback mechanisms.
The core of this library is a Factory-style class
Watershed. It has several
static methods:
Responds to a client's request to Upgrade an HTTP connection to a WebSocket and
returns a
WatershedConnection, which is also an
EventEmitter.
The arguments to this method should ideally come from the
'upgrade' event on
a node.js
http.Server. For example:
var shed = new Watershed();
var srv = http.createServer();
srv.listen(8080);
srv.on('upgrade', function(req, socket, head) {
var wsc;
try {
wsc = shed.accept(req, socket, head);
} catch (ex) {
console.error('error: ' + ex.message);
return socket.end();
}
wsc.on('text', function(text) {
console.log('received text: ' + text);
});
wsc.on('end', function() {
console.log('end!');
});
/* ... etc ... */
});
The additional penultimate boolean argument may be used when implementing a
websocket-to-websocket proxy. If set to
true, then
accept() returns the
raw underlying
Socket of the connection and does not construct a
WatershedConnection instance. No event handlers will be placed on the
socket, meaning you are free to continue using it directly (e.g. calling
pipe() on it to join it to a backend socket).
The final list-of-strings argument can be optionally provided to allow for the
use of WebSocket subprotocol negotiation. It is a list of case-sensitive
string names of supported subprotocols. If given, and protocol negotiation
takes place, the chosen subprotocol can be found with the
getProtocol()
method.
Returns a random, Base64-encoded 16-byte value suitable for use as the
Sec-WebSocket-Key header on an Upgrade request. See Example usage in
connect().
Attaches a new client-side
WatershedConnection to this presently Upgraded
socket.
The arguments to this method should ideally come from the
'upgrade' event on
a node.js
http.Client. For example:
var shed = new Watershed();
var wskey = shed.generateKey();
var options = {
port: 8082,
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
headers: {
'connection': 'upgrade',
'upgrade': 'websocket',
'Sec-WebSocket-Key': wskey,
'Sec-WebSocket-Version': '13'
}
};
var req = http.request(options);
req.end();
req.on('upgrade', function(res, socket, head) {
var wsc = shed.connect(res, socket, head, wskey);
wsc.send('Hi there!');
wsc.on('end', function() {
console.log('end!');
});
/* ... etc ... */
});
Emitted once when an error occurs during processing. The socket will be closed
and an
'end' event will follow. The only argument will be an instance of
Error.
Emitted when the remote peer closes the connection without sending us a CLOSE
frame. An
'end' event will follow.
Emitted once when the socket is closing. If we received a graceful CLOSE
frame from the remote server, we will attempt to process it and pass
code
and
reason -- both of type
String.
Emitted for each inbound TEXT frame. The only argument will be a
String
containing the UTF-8 string payload.
Emitted for each inbound BINARY frame. The only argument will be a
Buffer
containing the binary payload.
Emitted for each inbound PING frame. The only argument will be a
Buffer
containing the nonce in the ping request. Note that the library presently
responds with a PONG frame for each inbound PING frame.
Emitted for each inbound PONG frame. The only argument will be a
Buffer
containing the nonce in the pong response.
Returns the negotiated subprotocol, if any, for this connection, as a String.
If no subprotocol negotiation took place, this method returns
null.
Sends a frame through the socket. The single argument
data may be a
Buffer, in which case a BINARY frame is sent; or a
String, in which case a
TEXT frame is sent.
Closes the connection. The RFC allows a reason for closing the connection to
be send in the CLOSE frame, though this is optional. If passed,
reason
should be a
String.
Immediately destroy the underlying socket, without sending a CLOSE frame. You
generally want
end(), rather than this, in order to perform RFC-compliant
connection shutdowns.
MIT.