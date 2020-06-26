openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wat

watermark

by Thành Thân Thiện
1.0.2 (see all)

Add watermark on images use HTML5 and Javascript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery plugin Watermark

npm FOSSA Status

JQuery plugin Watermark help you seal batch of images, like a stamp tool.

Because this plugin is written in HTML5 and Javascript, so it will operate without a server for image processing, bandwidth limit is no longer the thing you need to worry.

Suitable uses for low-bandwidth web server, or web creation services, free forums without management server as Blogspot, Forumotion, ...

Demo

https://lelinhtinh.github.io/watermark/

Features

  1. Using an image or text to stamp.
  2. Allows you to select a position to stamp on 8 corners of the image.
  3. Size and format options after the stamped image.
  4. Export image to base64 type, so might instead directly into the old photos or upload server allows, for example, Imgur.

Defect

  1. Does not work on older browsers that don't support HTML5.
  2. Cannot use images be limited server CORS headers according to the domain name. If this server in your rights management, you need to set up Apache as follows:
Header set Access-Control-Allow-Origin "*"
Header set Access-Control-Allow-Headers "referer, range, accept-encoding, x-requested-with"

Download

Direct download file watermark.zip or watermark.tar.gz or use the command line:

Git

git clone https://github.com/lelinhtinh/watermark.git

Bower

bower install watermark

npm

npm install watermark

How to use

This plugin requires jQuery library from 1.5 or above, add it at the end of your HTML document as follows:

<!-- jQuery 1.5+ -->
<script src="jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- jQuery plugin Watermark -->
<script src="jquery.watermark.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Usage:

$(function() {
  $(SELECTOR).watermark(OPTIONS);
});

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
pathString'watermark.png'Path contains images used as a watermark, can use base64 image.
textString''Text used as a watermark.
textWidthNumber130Text width of frame surrounds, units: px.
textSizeNumber12Font size of text, units: px.
textColorString'white'Text color, you can use HEX or RGBA color codes.
textBgString'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)'Background color, you can use HEX or RGBA color codes.
gravityString'se'The position of the watermark on the image (nw, n, ne, w, e, sw, s, se, c).
opacityNumber0.7The transparency of watermark, the value between 0 and 1.
marginNumber10Distance from watermark to edge of image.
outputWidthNumber'auto'Image width after adding watermark, units: px or use 'auto'.
outputHeightNumber'auto'Image height after adding watermark, units: px or use 'auto'.
outputTypeString'jpeg'Image format after adding watermark, You can use one of three types (jpeg, png, webp).
doneFunctionfunction(imgURL){this.src=imgURL;}Called after image with watermark is created.
failFunctionfunction(){}Called after an error of images is occurring.
alwaysFunctionfunction(){}Called when processing finishes (done and fail).

Note:

  1. If you use the text parameter, path parameter will be disabled. The watermark will be created from the text you type in text parameter.
  2. In the outputType parameter, webp format only works on the Chrome browser. With other browsers, it will return the png format. Should avoid use png format, because image quality not much higher, but the output image size is quite large.

Examples

Basic usage

<img class="img_awesome" src="img/1.jpg" alt="" />
<img class="img_awesome" src="img/2.jpg" alt="" />
<img class="img_awesome" src="img/3.jpg" alt="" />

$(function() {
  $('.img_awesome').watermark();
});

With this usage, you need put watermark.png image in the root directory. You can replace it by using the path parameter with an URL image or base64 image.

$(function() {
  $('.img_awesome').watermark({
    path: 'http://i.imgur.com/LcpZHu5.png'
  });
});

Choose output image size

For example, limit the maximum width is 500px.

$(function() {
  $('.img_awesome').watermark({
    outputWidth: 500
  });
});

You can also limit the height of image with outputHeight parameter. Should not use 2 size parameters simultaneously, because it can distort your image. Should only use a parameter, it will adjust the remaining parameter with image ratio.

Use text as watermark

Like 9gag style.

$(function() {
  $('.img_awesome').watermark({
    text: 'GOOGLE.COM',
    textWidth: 100,
    gravity: 'w',
    opacity: 1,
    margin: 12
  });
});

Use image URL

If you use the image URL, and you just want to export the image URL (added watermark), you can use the following ways:

One image

$(function() {
    $('<img>', {
        src: 'http://i.imgur.com/AAPx3rB.jpg'
    }).watermark({
        done: function (imgURL) {
            console.log(imgURL);
        }
    });
});

Multiple images

$(function() {
    var inputImages = ['http://i.imgur.com/AAPx3rB.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/39dfdPw.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/3OfclQY.jpg'];

    var outputImages = [];

    var defer = $.Deferred();
    $.when(defer).done(function () {
        console.log(outputImages);
    });

    $.each(inputImages, function (i, v) {
        $('<img>', {
            src: v
        }).watermark({
            done: function (imgURL) {
                outputImages[i] = imgURL;
                if (i + 1 === inputImages.length) {
                    defer.resolve();
                }
            }
        });
    });
});

License

MIT License © lelinhtinh

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial