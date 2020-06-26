JQuery plugin Watermark help you seal batch of images, like a stamp tool.
Because this plugin is written in HTML5 and Javascript, so it will operate without a server for image processing, bandwidth limit is no longer the thing you need to worry.
Suitable uses for low-bandwidth web server, or web creation services, free forums without management server as Blogspot, Forumotion, ...
https://lelinhtinh.github.io/watermark/
Header set Access-Control-Allow-Origin "*"
Header set Access-Control-Allow-Headers "referer, range, accept-encoding, x-requested-with"
Direct download file watermark.zip or watermark.tar.gz or use the command line:
git clone https://github.com/lelinhtinh/watermark.git
bower install watermark
npm install watermark
This plugin requires jQuery library from 1.5 or above, add it at the end of your HTML document as follows:
<!-- jQuery 1.5+ -->
<script src="jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- jQuery plugin Watermark -->
<script src="jquery.watermark.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Usage:
$(function() {
$(SELECTOR).watermark(OPTIONS);
});
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
|String
|'watermark.png'
|Path contains images used as a watermark, can use base64 image.
|text
|String
|''
|Text used as a watermark.
|textWidth
|Number
|130
|Text width of frame surrounds, units: px.
|textSize
|Number
|12
|Font size of text, units: px.
|textColor
|String
|'white'
|Text color, you can use HEX or RGBA color codes.
|textBg
|String
|'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)'
|Background color, you can use HEX or RGBA color codes.
|gravity
|String
|'se'
|The position of the watermark on the image (nw, n, ne, w, e, sw, s, se, c).
|opacity
|Number
|0.7
|The transparency of watermark, the value between 0 and 1.
|margin
|Number
|10
|Distance from watermark to edge of image.
|outputWidth
|Number
|'auto'
|Image width after adding watermark, units: px or use 'auto'.
|outputHeight
|Number
|'auto'
|Image height after adding watermark, units: px or use 'auto'.
|outputType
|String
|'jpeg'
|Image format after adding watermark, You can use one of three types (jpeg, png, webp).
|done
|Function
function(imgURL){this.src=imgURL;}
|Called after image with watermark is created.
|fail
|Function
function(){}
|Called after an error of images is occurring.
|always
|Function
function(){}
|Called when processing finishes (done and fail).
Note:
text parameter,
path parameter will be disabled. The watermark will be created from the text you type in
text parameter.
outputType parameter,
webp format only works on the Chrome browser. With other browsers, it will return the
png format. Should avoid use
png format, because image quality not much higher, but the output image size is quite large.
<img class="img_awesome" src="img/1.jpg" alt="" />
<img class="img_awesome" src="img/2.jpg" alt="" />
<img class="img_awesome" src="img/3.jpg" alt="" />
$(function() {
$('.img_awesome').watermark();
});
With this usage, you need put
watermark.png image in the root directory. You can replace it by using the
path parameter with an URL image or base64 image.
$(function() {
$('.img_awesome').watermark({
path: 'http://i.imgur.com/LcpZHu5.png'
});
});
For example, limit the maximum width is 500px.
$(function() {
$('.img_awesome').watermark({
outputWidth: 500
});
});
You can also limit the height of image with
outputHeight parameter. Should not use 2 size parameters simultaneously, because it can distort your image. Should only use a parameter, it will adjust the remaining parameter with image ratio.
Like 9gag style.
$(function() {
$('.img_awesome').watermark({
text: 'GOOGLE.COM',
textWidth: 100,
gravity: 'w',
opacity: 1,
margin: 12
});
});
If you use the image URL, and you just want to export the image URL (added watermark), you can use the following ways:
$(function() {
$('<img>', {
src: 'http://i.imgur.com/AAPx3rB.jpg'
}).watermark({
done: function (imgURL) {
console.log(imgURL);
}
});
});
$(function() {
var inputImages = ['http://i.imgur.com/AAPx3rB.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/39dfdPw.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/3OfclQY.jpg'];
var outputImages = [];
var defer = $.Deferred();
$.when(defer).done(function () {
console.log(outputImages);
});
$.each(inputImages, function (i, v) {
$('<img>', {
src: v
}).watermark({
done: function (imgURL) {
outputImages[i] = imgURL;
if (i + 1 === inputImages.length) {
defer.resolve();
}
}
});
});
});