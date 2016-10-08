Waterlock Local Auth

waterlock-local-auth is a module for waterlock providing a local authentication method for users either based on username or email.

Usage

npm install waterlock-local-auth

set the following option in your waterlock.js config file

authMethod:[ { name : "waterlock-local-auth" , passwordReset : { tokens : boolean, mail : { options : string, from : string, subject : string, forwardUrl : string }, template :{ file : string, vars : object, } }, createOnNotFound : boolean } ]

Auth Model

Local auth adds the following attributes onto the Auth model

email: { type : 'email' , unique : true }, password : { type : 'STRING' , minLength : 8 }, resetToken : { model : 'resetToken' }

with the way waterlock is designed and this model you can override any of these attributes, also if you want to use a username instead of an email address you can drop in the username attribute which is a signification key causing local auth to use that to authenticate.

Password reset

Waterlock uses nodemailer to send password reset emails. The options in the config file are applied to nodemailer as such

var mail = config.passwordReset.mail; nodemailer.createTransport(mail.protocol, mail.options);

if you choose to go with this option then a user upon visiting the url /auth/reset with a post param of email will receieve an email at that address with the reset url. This url upon clicked with be validated against the server to ensure it's still within the time window allotted for a password reset. If so will set the resetToken session variable. After this if you have set a forwardUrl in your waterlock.js config file the user will be forwarded to this page.

If you want to take advantage of the built in reset itself have the page you sent your user to above POST to /auth/reset with the post param of password If all is well a password reset will be issued.

Template

You can customize the email template used in the password reset via the template file defined in config/waterlock.js this template file is rendered with the fun and dynamic jade markup, the view var url is generated and passed to it when a user requests and password reset. You can customize this template to your liking and pass any other view vars you wish to it via the vars options in the js file.