waterline-sequel

by balderdashy
0.6.4 (see all)

A SQL generator for use in Waterline Adapters

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

waterline-sequel

A helper library for generating SQL queries from the Waterline Query Language (see docs on sailsjs.com for more information.)

To report a bug, click here.

This is a built-in module in sails-mysql and sails-postgresql, officially-supported adapters in the Sails framework.

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

Running the tests

Simply run npm test.

Integration Tests

You can read more about waterline-sequel integration tests here. To run them, do:

npm run test-integration

License

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.

