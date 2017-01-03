A helper library for generating SQL queries from the Waterline Query Language (see docs on sailsjs.com for more information.)

Bugs

To report a bug, click here.

This is a built-in module in sails-mysql and sails-postgresql , officially-supported adapters in the Sails framework.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

build integration tests npm dependencies

Running the tests

Simply run npm test .

Integration Tests

You can read more about waterline-sequel integration tests here. To run them, do:

npm run test -integration

License