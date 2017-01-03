A helper library for generating SQL queries from the Waterline Query Language (see docs on sailsjs.com for more information.)
This is a built-in module in
sails-mysqland
sails-postgresql, officially-supported adapters in the Sails framework.
Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.
Simply run
npm test.
You can read more about waterline-sequel integration tests here. To run them, do:
npm run test-integration
The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.