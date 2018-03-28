Waterline Schema

This is the core schema builder used in the Waterline ORM. It is responsible for taking an attributes object from a Collection and turning it into a fully fledged schema object.

It's mainly tasked with figuring out and expanding associations between Collections.

Bugs

This is a built-in module used in core Waterline.

