waterline-schema

by balderdashy
1.0.0 (see all)

This is the core schema builder used in the Waterline ORM.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.7K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Waterline Schema

This is the core schema builder used in the Waterline ORM. It is responsible for taking an attributes object from a Collection and turning it into a fully fledged schema object.

It's mainly tasked with figuring out and expanding associations between Collections.

Bugs   NPM version

To report a bug, click here.

This is a built-in module used in core Waterline.

Contributing   Build Status

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

NPM package info

License

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.

