GraphQL adapter for Waterline

Inspired by waterline-to-graphql adapter

Installation

Install the latest stable release with the npm command-line tool:

$ npm install waterline-graphql

Usage

From Waterline collections to GraphQL schemas

const WaterlineGraphQL = require ( 'waterline-graphql' ); WaterlineGraphQL.getGraphQLSchema({ collections : strapi.orm.collections, usefulFunctions : true }, function ( schemas ) { });

Execute GraphQL queries

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ).graphql(); const query = '{ users{firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }' ; graphql(schemas, query) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Configuration

{ collections : strapi.orm.collections usefulFunctions : true | false }

Note: If you are using standalone Waterline models, your models need to be patched with an associations array. See the issue here.

Complex queries

You can execute more complex queries like this.

This example will return 10 user's records sorted alphabetically by firstName :

let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC"){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }' ;

You can access to the 10 next users by adding the skip parameter:

let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC", skip: 10){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }' ;

And you also can select those records in a period between two dates:

let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC", skip: 10, start: "09/21/2015", end:" 09/22/2015"){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }' ;

Useful functions (mutations)

This example will return the five latest subscribers between the September 27th and the September 28th 2015.

let query = '{ getLatestUsers(count: 5, start: "9/27/2015", end: "9/28/2015") }' ;

This example will return the five first articles from the September 27th 2015.

let query = '{ getFirstArticles(count: 5, start: "9/27/2015") }' ;

This example will return the number of subscribers the September 28th 2015.