openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

waterline-graphql

by strapi
1.1.1 (see all)

GraphQL adapter for the Waterline ORM.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GraphQL adapter for Waterline

Inspired by waterline-to-graphql adapter

Installation

Install the latest stable release with the npm command-line tool:

$ npm install waterline-graphql

Usage

From Waterline collections to GraphQL schemas

// Import the adapter
const WaterlineGraphQL = require('waterline-graphql');

// Convert Waterline collections to GraphQL schemas
WaterlineGraphQL.getGraphQLSchema({
  collections: strapi.orm.collections,
  usefulFunctions: true
}, function (schemas) {
  // Use your schemas here...
});

Execute GraphQL queries

const graphql = require('graphql').graphql();

// Build your query
const query = '{ users{firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';

// Execute the query
graphql(schemas, query)
  .then(function (result) {
    console.log(result);
  })
  .catch(function (error) {
    console.log(error);
  });

Configuration

{
  collections: strapi.orm.collections // Required attributes
  usefulFunctions: true|false // Allow you to access to powerful useful functions
}

Note: If you are using standalone Waterline models, your models need to be patched with an associations array. See the issue here.

Complex queries

You can execute more complex queries like this.

This example will return 10 user's records sorted alphabetically by firstName:

let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC"){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';

You can access to the 10 next users by adding the skip parameter:

let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC", skip: 10){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';

And you also can select those records in a period between two dates:

let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC", skip: 10, start: "09/21/2015", end:" 09/22/2015"){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';

Useful functions (mutations)

getLatestModel (count: Int!, start: Date, end: Date)

This example will return the five latest subscribers between the September 27th and the September 28th 2015.

let query = '{ getLatestUsers(count: 5, start: "9/27/2015", end: "9/28/2015") }';

getFirstModel (count: Int!, start: Date, end: Date)

This example will return the five first articles from the September 27th 2015.

let query = '{ getFirstArticles(count: 5, start: "9/27/2015") }';

countModel (start: Date, end: Date)

This example will return the number of subscribers the September 28th 2015.

let query = '{ countUsers(start: "9/28/2015", end: "9/28/2015") }';

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial