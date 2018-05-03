Inspired by waterline-to-graphql adapter
Install the latest stable release with the npm command-line tool:
$ npm install waterline-graphql
// Import the adapter
const WaterlineGraphQL = require('waterline-graphql');
// Convert Waterline collections to GraphQL schemas
WaterlineGraphQL.getGraphQLSchema({
collections: strapi.orm.collections,
usefulFunctions: true
}, function (schemas) {
// Use your schemas here...
});
const graphql = require('graphql').graphql();
// Build your query
const query = '{ users{firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';
// Execute the query
graphql(schemas, query)
.then(function (result) {
console.log(result);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
{
collections: strapi.orm.collections // Required attributes
usefulFunctions: true|false // Allow you to access to powerful useful functions
}
Note: If you are using standalone Waterline models, your models need to be patched with an associations array. See the issue here.
You can execute more complex queries like this.
This example will return 10 user's records sorted alphabetically by
firstName:
let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC"){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';
You can access to the 10 next users by adding the
skip parameter:
let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC", skip: 10){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';
And you also can select those records in a period between two dates:
let query = '{ users(limit: 10, sort: "firstName ASC", skip: 10, start: "09/21/2015", end:" 09/22/2015"){firstName lastName articles{title comments{text}}} }';
This example will return the five latest subscribers between the September 27th and the September 28th 2015.
let query = '{ getLatestUsers(count: 5, start: "9/27/2015", end: "9/28/2015") }';
This example will return the five first articles from the September 27th 2015.
let query = '{ getFirstArticles(count: 5, start: "9/27/2015") }';
This example will return the number of subscribers the September 28th 2015.
let query = '{ countUsers(start: "9/28/2015", end: "9/28/2015") }';