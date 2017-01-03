Utilities for working with Waterline criterias, especially for applying them to in-memory datasets.

This module was designed for adapters which communicate with key/value stores such as sails-disk , sails-memory, and sails-redis (i.e. they already implement the semantic interface, but need to implement the queryable interface).

Installation

$ npm install waterline-criteria --save

Filtering an array

Filter an array of dictionaries.

var WLCriteria = require ( 'waterline-criteria' ); var results = WLCriteria(dataset, criteria);

Argument Type Details 1 dataset ((array)) An array of dictionaries to filter/sort. 2 criteria ((dictionary)) A Waterline criteria dictionary. See Concepts > Models & ORM > Query Language for more information.

Returns a filtered result set.

Example

var WLCriteria = require ( 'waterline-criteria' ); var SOME_DATASET = [ { id : 1 , name : 'Lyra' }, { id : 2 , name 'larry' } ]; var results = WLCriteria(SOME_DATASET, { where : { name : { contains : 'lyr' } } }).results;

Check a where clause for obviously unsupported usage.

This does not do any schema-aware validation-- its job is merely to check for structural issues, and to provide a better experience when integrating from userland code.

var WLCriteria = require ( 'waterline-criteria' ); try { WLCriteria.validateWhereClause(where); } catch (e) { switch (e.code) { case 'E_WHERE_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE' : break ; default : throw e; } }

Argument Type Details 1 where ((dictionary)) A hypothetically well-formed where clause from a Waterline criteria.

If where clause cannot be parsed, throws an Error with a code property of 'E_WHERE_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE' .

Check a sort clause for obviously unsupported usage.

This does not do any schema-aware validation-- its job is merely to check for structural issues, and to provide a better experience when integrating from userland code.

var WLCriteria = require ( 'waterline-criteria' ); try { WLCriteria.validateSortClause(sort); } catch (e) { switch (e.code) { case 'E_SORT_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE' : break ; default : throw e; } }

Argument Type Details 1 sort ((dictionary)) or ((string)) A hypothetically well-formed sort clause from a Waterline criteria.

If sort clause cannot be parsed, throws an Error with a code property of 'E_SORT_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE' .

Bugs

To report a bug, click here.

This is a built-in module in the Sails framework and the sails-disk adapter. It is installed automatically when you run npm install sails .

Version notes

The master branch of this repository holds waterline-criteria used in Sails versions 0.10.0 and up. If you're looking for the version for the v0.9.x releases of Sails, the source is located here.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

License

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.