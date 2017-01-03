Utilities for working with Waterline criterias, especially for applying them to in-memory datasets.
This module was designed for adapters which communicate with key/value stores such as
sails-disk, sails-memory, and sails-redis (i.e. they already implement the
semanticinterface, but need to implement the
queryableinterface).
$ npm install waterline-criteria --save
Filter an array of dictionaries.
var WLCriteria = require('waterline-criteria');
var results = WLCriteria(dataset, criteria);
|Argument
|Type
|Details
|1
|dataset
|((array))
|An array of dictionaries to filter/sort.
|2
|criteria
|((dictionary))
|A Waterline criteria dictionary. See Concepts > Models & ORM > Query Language for more information.
Returns a filtered result set.
var WLCriteria = require('waterline-criteria');
var SOME_DATASET = [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Lyra'
},
{
id: 2,
name 'larry'
}
];
// Filter dataset.
var results = WLCriteria(SOME_DATASET, {
where: {
name: { contains: 'lyr' }
}
}).results;
// x ==> [{name: 'Lyra', id: 1}]
Check a
where clause for obviously unsupported usage.
This does not do any schema-aware validation-- its job is merely to check for structural issues, and to provide a better experience when integrating from userland code.
var WLCriteria = require('waterline-criteria');
try {
WLCriteria.validateWhereClause(where);
} catch (e) {
switch (e.code) {
case 'E_WHERE_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE':
// ...
break;
default: throw e;
}
}
// ...
|Argument
|Type
|Details
|1
|where
|((dictionary))
|A hypothetically well-formed
where clause from a Waterline criteria.
If
whereclause cannot be parsed, throws an Error with a code property of
'E_WHERE_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE'.
Check a
sort clause for obviously unsupported usage.
This does not do any schema-aware validation-- its job is merely to check for structural issues, and to provide a better experience when integrating from userland code.
var WLCriteria = require('waterline-criteria');
try {
WLCriteria.validateSortClause(sort);
} catch (e) {
switch (e.code) {
case 'E_SORT_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE':
// ...
break;
default: throw e;
}
}
// ...
|Argument
|Type
|Details
|1
|sort
|((dictionary)) or ((string))
|A hypothetically well-formed
sort clause from a Waterline criteria.
If
sortclause cannot be parsed, throws an Error with a code property of
'E_SORT_CLAUSE_UNPARSEABLE'.
This is a built-in module in the Sails framework and the
sails-diskadapter. It is installed automatically when you run
npm install sails.
The master branch of this repository holds
waterline-criteria used in Sails versions 0.10.0 and up. If you're looking for the version for the v0.9.x releases of Sails, the source is located here.
Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.
The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.