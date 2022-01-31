Watchy

Run commands when paths change.

Install

You'll need to install Node.js to use Watchy. Node comes packaged with npm, which is Node's package manager, and the preferred method of installing Watchy. After installing Node, simply type

npm install -g watchy

and you should have the watchy command available!

Usage

Usage : watchy [options] -- command arg1 arg2 ... Run commands when paths change. Options: -V, -d, -k, -p, -r, -R, -s, -S, -t, -T, -w, -W, -h,

The watch patterns are extglob format.

Examples

watchy -w 'lib/**/*' -- say "The lib directory changed." watchy -w 'styles/**/*.less' -- bash -c "lessc styles/main.less | autoprefixer -o .tmp/styles/main.css" watchy -kw server.js -- node server.js watchy -w . -i '/\.|/node_modules|\.json$' -- node server.js watchy -ks -- bash -c 'date && sleep 1' watchy -ks -- bash -c 'say "In case you were wondering, it is `date`" && sleep 5' watchy -w '**/*' -- bash -c 'echo $WATCHY_ACTION $WATCHY_PATH'

Note: If you're using watchy for help with preprocessing, I'd recommend checking out my cogs project that is highly optimized for that case with in-memory processed file caching, directives, AMD support, and much more.

SIGTERM

By default, watchy will send SIGTERM to the running process after a change and wait for it to exit gracefully. By sending the --wait|-W n option, you can tell watchy to forcefully SIGKILL the process after n seconds. In general, you should try to clean up connections in your processes like so:

process.on( 'SIGTERM' , function ( ) { server.close(); db.disconnect(); redis.quit(); });

Node API

As of 0.9.0 watchy exposes a Node.js API.