Watchr provides a normalised API the file watching APIs of different node versions, nested/recursive file and directory watching, and accurate detailed events for file/directory creations, updates, and deletions.
There are two concepts in watchr, they are:
The simplest usage is:
// Import the watching library
var watchr = require('watchr')
// Define our watching parameters
var path = process.cwd()
function listener(changeType, fullPath, currentStat, previousStat) {
switch (changeType) {
case 'update':
console.log(
'the file',
fullPath,
'was updated',
currentStat,
previousStat
)
break
case 'create':
console.log('the file', fullPath, 'was created', currentStat)
break
case 'delete':
console.log('the file', fullPath, 'was deleted', previousStat)
break
}
}
function next(err) {
if (err) return console.log('watch failed on', path, 'with error', err)
console.log('watch successful on', path)
}
// Watch the path with the change listener and completion callback
var stalker = watchr.open(path, listener, next)
// Close the stalker of the watcher
stalker.close()
More advanced usage is:
// Create the stalker for the path
var stalker = watchr.create(path)
// Listen to the events for the stalker/watcher
stalker.on('change', listener)
stalker.on('log', console.log)
stalker.once('close', function (reason) {
console.log('closed', path, 'because', reason)
stalker.removeAllListeners() // as it is closed, no need for our change or log listeners any more
})
// Set the default configuration for the stalker/watcher
stalker.setConfig({
stat: null,
interval: 5007,
persistent: true,
catchupDelay: 2000,
preferredMethods: ['watch', 'watchFile'],
followLinks: true,
ignorePaths: false,
ignoreHiddenFiles: false,
ignoreCommonPatterns: true,
ignoreCustomPatterns: null,
})
// Start watching
stalker.watch(next)
// Stop watching
stalker.close()
npm install --save watchr
import * as pkg from ('watchr')
const pkg = require('watchr')
This package is published with the following editions:
watchr aliases
watchr/source/index.js
watchr/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your
maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to
5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your
tsconfig.json file like so:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"maxNodeModuleJsDepth": 5
}
}
Discover the release history by heading on over to the
HISTORY.md file.
Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.
