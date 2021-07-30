watchr





Watchr provides a normalised API the file watching APIs of different node versions, nested/recursive file and directory watching, and accurate detailed events for file/directory creations, updates, and deletions.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

There are two concepts in watchr, they are:

Watcher - this wraps the native file system watching, makes it reliable, and supports deep watching

Stalker - this wraps the watcher, such that for any given path, there can be many stalkers, but only one watcher

The simplest usage is:

var watchr = require ( 'watchr' ) var path = process.cwd() function listener ( changeType, fullPath, currentStat, previousStat ) { switch (changeType) { case 'update' : console .log( 'the file' , fullPath, 'was updated' , currentStat, previousStat ) break case 'create' : console .log( 'the file' , fullPath, 'was created' , currentStat) break case 'delete' : console .log( 'the file' , fullPath, 'was deleted' , previousStat) break } } function next ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'watch failed on' , path, 'with error' , err) console .log( 'watch successful on' , path) } var stalker = watchr.open(path, listener, next) stalker.close()

More advanced usage is:

var stalker = watchr.create(path) stalker.on( 'change' , listener) stalker.on( 'log' , console .log) stalker.once( 'close' , function ( reason ) { console .log( 'closed' , path, 'because' , reason) stalker.removeAllListeners() }) stalker.setConfig({ stat : null , interval : 5007 , persistent : true , catchupDelay : 2000 , preferredMethods : [ 'watch' , 'watchFile' ], followLinks : true , ignorePaths : false , ignoreHiddenFiles : false , ignoreCommonPatterns : true , ignoreCustomPatterns : null , }) stalker.watch(next) stalker.close()

Install

Install: npm install --save watchr

Import: import * as pkg from ('watchr')

Require: const pkg = require('watchr')

This package is published with the following editions:

watchr aliases watchr/source/index.js

aliases watchr/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to 5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your tsconfig.json file like so:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "maxNodeModuleJsDepth" : 5 } }

