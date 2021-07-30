openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

watchr

by bevry
6.11.0 (see all)

Better file system watching for Node.js. Provides a normalised API the file watching APIs of different node versions, nested/recursive file and directory watching, and accurate detailed events for file/directory changes, deletions and creations.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65.6K

GitHub Stars

532

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

watchr

Status of the GitHub Workflow: bevry NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status
GitHub Sponsors donate button Patreon donate button Flattr donate button Liberapay donate button Buy Me A Coffee donate button Open Collective donate button crypto donate button PayPal donate button Wishlist browse button

Watchr provides a normalised API the file watching APIs of different node versions, nested/recursive file and directory watching, and accurate detailed events for file/directory creations, updates, and deletions.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

There are two concepts in watchr, they are:

  • Watcher - this wraps the native file system watching, makes it reliable, and supports deep watching
  • Stalker - this wraps the watcher, such that for any given path, there can be many stalkers, but only one watcher

The simplest usage is:

// Import the watching library
var watchr = require('watchr')

// Define our watching parameters
var path = process.cwd()
function listener(changeType, fullPath, currentStat, previousStat) {
    switch (changeType) {
        case 'update':
            console.log(
                'the file',
                fullPath,
                'was updated',
                currentStat,
                previousStat
            )
            break
        case 'create':
            console.log('the file', fullPath, 'was created', currentStat)
            break
        case 'delete':
            console.log('the file', fullPath, 'was deleted', previousStat)
            break
    }
}
function next(err) {
    if (err) return console.log('watch failed on', path, 'with error', err)
    console.log('watch successful on', path)
}

// Watch the path with the change listener and completion callback
var stalker = watchr.open(path, listener, next)

// Close the stalker of the watcher
stalker.close()

More advanced usage is:

// Create the stalker for the path
var stalker = watchr.create(path)

// Listen to the events for the stalker/watcher
stalker.on('change', listener)
stalker.on('log', console.log)
stalker.once('close', function (reason) {
    console.log('closed', path, 'because', reason)
    stalker.removeAllListeners() // as it is closed, no need for our change or log listeners any more
})

// Set the default configuration for the stalker/watcher
stalker.setConfig({
    stat: null,
    interval: 5007,
    persistent: true,
    catchupDelay: 2000,
    preferredMethods: ['watch', 'watchFile'],
    followLinks: true,
    ignorePaths: false,
    ignoreHiddenFiles: false,
    ignoreCommonPatterns: true,
    ignoreCustomPatterns: null,
})

// Start watching
stalker.watch(next)

// Stop watching
stalker.close()

Install

npm

  • Install: npm install --save watchr
  • Import: import * as pkg from ('watchr')
  • Require: const pkg = require('watchr')

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • watchr aliases watchr/source/index.js
  • watchr/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

TypeScript

This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to 5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your tsconfig.json file like so:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "maxNodeModuleJsDepth": 5
  }
}

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

GitHub Sponsors donate button Patreon donate button Flattr donate button Liberapay donate button Buy Me A Coffee donate button Open Collective donate button crypto donate button PayPal donate button Wishlist browse button

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Richie BendallAuckland, New Zealand3 Ratings0 Reviews
Student by day, programmer by night.
September 15, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial