watchpack

Wrapper library for directory and file watching.

Concept

watchpack high level API doesn't map directly to watchers. Instead a three level architecture ensures that for each directory only a single watcher exists.

The high level API requests DirectoryWatchers from a WatcherManager , which ensures that only a single DirectoryWatcher per directory is created.

from a , which ensures that only a single per directory is created. A user-faced Watcher can be obtained from a DirectoryWatcher and provides a filtered view on the DirectoryWatcher .

can be obtained from a and provides a filtered view on the . Reference-counting is used on the DirectoryWatcher and Watcher to decide when to close them.

and to decide when to close them. The real watchers are created by the DirectoryWatcher .

. Files are never watched directly. This should keep the watcher count low.

Watching can be started in the past. This way watching can start after file reading.

Symlinks are not followed, instead the symlink is watched.

API