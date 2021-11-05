openbase logo
wp

watchman-processor

by Markis Taylor
3.1.0 (see all)

Folder synchronization tool with a simple dashboard

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Watchman-Processor

Code Climate Build Status Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

File synchronizer with a simplistic dashboard for Facebook's watchman file watching service

Screencapture GIF

About

Watchman-Processor can monitor a folder and synchronize file changes to another folder. The other folder could be local or remote. Watchman-Processor is simply the glue between watchman and rsync.

Installation

Install Facebook Watchman

brew update
brew install watchman

Install watchman-processor

npm install watchman-processor -g

Create configuration file

watchman-processor --init

Setup configuration file

open ~/.watchman-processor.config.js

Configuration

The following is an example .watchman-processor.config.js file with comments about the different settings available

var path = require('path');

var HOME_FOLDER = process.env[(process.platform === 'win32') ? 'USERPROFILE' : 'HOME'];
const IGNORE_FOLDERS = ['.git', 'node_modules'];

module.exports = {
  debug: false,           // changes the output to show debug information, cmd and stdout output
  syncDelete: true,       // delete extraneous files from destination
  emoji: true,            // if your terminal window can support emojis
  controlWatchman: true,  // this will tell watchman-processor to shutdown watchman, when quitting
  rsyncCmd: 'rsync',      // default: 'rsync' -- override to whatever rsync command is installed or located
  subscriptions: {
    example1: {
      type: 'rsync',      // set the subscription to rsync files from a 'source' folder to 'destination' folder

      // source folder to sync
      source: path.join(HOME_FOLDER, '/tmp/example1/'),

      // destination to sync, could be local or server location.  Any supported rsync location.
      destination: 'user@server:/tmp/example1/',

      // relative paths to ignore from watchman and rsync
      ignoreFolders: IGNORE_FOLDERS
    },
    example2: {
      type: 'rsync',
      source: path.join(HOME_FOLDER, '/tmp/example2/'),
      destination: 'user@server:/tmp/example2/',
      ignoreFolders: IGNORE_FOLDERS
    }
  }
};

