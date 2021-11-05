File synchronizer with a simplistic dashboard for Facebook's watchman file watching service

About

Watchman-Processor can monitor a folder and synchronize file changes to another folder. The other folder could be local or remote. Watchman-Processor is simply the glue between watchman and rsync.

Installation

Install Facebook Watchman

brew update brew install watchman

Install watchman-processor

npm install watchman-processor -g

Create configuration file

watchman-processor --init

Setup configuration file

open ~/.watchman-processor.config.js

Configuration

The following is an example .watchman-processor.config.js file with comments about the different settings available