Recursively watch a list of directories & run a command on any file system changes

Features

Extremely lightweight

Simple fs.watch wrapper †

wrapper Runs on macOS, Linux, and Windows

Recursively monitors all subdirectories

Optional ignore patterns

† While fs.watch has its inconsistencies, efforts are made to normalize behavior across platforms.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

CLI

$ watchlist src test -- npm test $ watchlist packages --ignore fixtures -- npm test $ watchlist -- npm run lint

API

import { watch } from 'watchlist' ; async function task ( ) { console .log( '~> something updated!' ); await execute_example(); } await watch([ 'src' , 'test' ], task, { ignore : 'fixtures' });

CLI

The watchlist binary expects the following usage:

$ watchlist [...directory] [options] -- < command >

Important: The -- is required! It separates your command from your watchlist arguments.

Please run watchlist --help for additional information.

API

Returns: Promise<void>

Watch a list of directories recursively, calling handler whenever their contents are modified.

dirs

Type: Array<String>

The list of directories to watch.

May be relative or absolute paths.

All paths are resolved from the opts.cwd location.

handler

Type: Function

The callback function to run.

Note: This may be a Promise/ async function. Return values are ignored.

Type: String

Default: .

The current working directory. All paths are resolved from this location.

Defaults to process.cwd() .

Type: String or RegExp or Array<String | RegExp>

A list of patterns that should not be watched nor should trigger a handler execution.

Ignore patterns are applied to file and directory paths alike.

Note: Any String values will be converted into a RegExp automatically.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether or not the console should be cleared before re-running your handler function.

Note: Defaults to true for the CLI! Pass --no-clear to disable.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When enabled, runs the command one time, after watchlist has initialized. When disabled, a change within the dirs list must be observed before the first command execution.

Returns: Promise<void>

All arguments to watchlist.run are passed to child_process.exec directly.

Note: Any stdout or stderr content will be piped/forwarded to your console.

command

Type: String

The command string to execute.

View child_process.exec for more information.

args

Type: String

Additional child_process.exec arguments.

Important: The callback argument is not available!

License

MIT © Luke Edwards