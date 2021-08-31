fs.watch wrapper†
† While
fs.watchhas its inconsistencies, efforts are made to normalize behavior across platforms.
$ npm install --save-dev watchlist
CLI
# Run `npm test` on changes within "src" and "test" contents change
$ watchlist src test -- npm test
# Run `npm test` on changes within "packages", ignoring /fixtures/i
$ watchlist packages --ignore fixtures -- npm test
# Run `lint` script on ANY change
$ watchlist -- npm run lint
API
import { watch } from 'watchlist';
async function task() {
console.log('~> something updated!');
await execute_example(); // linter, tests, build, etc
}
// Run `task()` when "{src,test}/**/*" changes
// Must also ignore changes to any `/fixture/i` match
await watch(['src', 'test'], task, {
ignore: 'fixtures'
});
The
watchlist binary expects the following usage:
$ watchlist [...directory] [options] -- <command>
Important: The
--is required! It separates your
commandfrom your
watchlistarguments.
Please run
watchlist --help for additional information.
Returns:
Promise<void>
Watch a list of directories recursively, calling
handler whenever their contents are modified.
Type:
Array<String>
The list of directories to watch.
May be relative or absolute paths.
All paths are resolved from the
opts.cwd location.
Type:
Function
The callback function to run.
Note: This may be a Promise/
asyncfunction. Return values are ignored.
Type:
String
Default:
.
The current working directory. All paths are resolved from this location.
Defaults to
process.cwd().
Type:
String or
RegExp or
Array<String | RegExp>
A list of patterns that should not be watched nor should trigger a
handler execution.
Ignore patterns are applied to file and directory paths alike.
Note: Any
Stringvalues will be converted into a
RegExpautomatically.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether or not the
console should be cleared before re-running your
handler function.
Note: Defaults to
truefor the CLI! Pass
--no-clearto disable.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, runs the
command one time, after
watchlist has initialized. When disabled, a change within the
dirs list must be observed before the first
command execution.
Returns:
Promise<void>
All arguments to
watchlist.run are passed to
child_process.exec directly.
Note: Any
stdoutor
stderrcontent will be piped/forwarded to your console.
Type:
String
The command string to execute.
View
child_process.exec for more information.
Type:
String
Additional
child_process.exec arguments.
Important: The
callbackargument is not available!
MIT © Luke Edwards