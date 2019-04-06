A simple middleware for watchify which provides a few features for a better development experience:
'log' event
For practical implementations, see watchify-server or budo.
npm install watchify-middleware --save
var watchifyMiddleware = require('watchify-middleware')
var defaultIndex = require('simple-html-index')
var staticUrl = 'bundle.js'
var bundler = browserify('app.js', {
// config for watchify
cache: {},
packageCache: {},
basedir: __dirname
})
var watchify = watchifyMiddleware(bundler)
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
if (req.url === '/') {
defaultIndex({ entry: staticUrl }).pipe(res)
} else if (req.url === '/' + staticUrl) {
watchify(req, res)
}
})
server.listen(8000, 'localhost', function () {
console.log('Listening on http://localhost:8000/')
})
For a more complete example, see example/server.js.
middleware = watchifyMiddleware(browserify[, opt])
Returns a
middleware(req, res) function from the given
browserify bundler instance and options:
delay (default 0) a delay to debounce the rebuild, useful for things like git branch switches (where hundreds of files may change at once)
errorHandler (default false) a boolean or function for handling errors
initialBundle (default true) whether to initially bundle and emit
'pending'
errorHandler can be a function that accepts
(err) parameter and optionally returns the new contents (String|Buffer) of the JavaScript bundle. If
errorHandler is
true, it will default to the following:
var stripAnsi = require('strip-ansi')
function defaultErrorHandler (err) {
console.error('%s', err)
var msg = stripAnsi(err.message)
return ';console.error(' + JSON.stringify(msg) + ');'
}
(some plugins produce ANSI color codes in error messages)
Otherwise, it assumes the normal behaviour for error handling (which is typically just an uncaught error event).
emitter = watchifyMiddleware.emitter(browserify[, opt])
The same as above, except this returns an EventEmitter for handling bundle updates.
emitter.middleware
The
middleware(req, res) function for use in your server.
emitter.bundle()
Triggers a bundle event. Usually should only be called if
initialBundle is set to false, to trigger the initial bundle.
emitter.on('pending', fn)
Called when watchify begins its incremental rebuild.
emitter.on('update', fn)
Called when bundling is finished, with parameter
(contents, rows).
contents is a Buffer/String of the bundle and
rows is a list of dependencies that have changed since last update. On first run, this will be an empty array.
emitter.on('log', fn)
Provides timing and server request logging, passing an
(event) parameter.
Server request logs look like this:
{ level: 'debug', type: 'request', message: 'bundle (pending|ready)'}
Bundle updates look like this:
{ elapsed: Number, level: 'info', type: 'bundle' }
These events work well with garnish and other ndjson-based tools.
emitter.on('error', fn)
If
errorHandler was
fasle, this will get triggered on bundle errors. If an error handler is being used, this will not get triggered.
emitter.on('bundle-error', fn)
This will get triggered on bundle errors, regardless of whether
errorHandler is being used. This can be used to respond to syntax errors, such as showing a stylized notification.
emitter.close()
Closes the
watchify instance and stops file watching.
version = watchifyMiddleware.getWatchifyVersion()
Primarily useful for debugging, this will return the actual version number of the
watchify module being used by
watchify-middleware.
To run the example, first git clone and install dependencies.
git clone https://github.com/mattdesl/watchify-middleware.git
cd watchify-middleware
npm install
Then:
npm start
And open http://localhost:8000/. Try making changes to example/app.js and you will see timing information in console, and reloading the browser will provide the new bundle.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.