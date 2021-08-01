The file system watcher that strives for perfection, with no native dependencies and optional rename detection support.
You are probably currently using one of the following alternatives for file system watching, here's how they compare against Watcher:
fs.watch: Node's built-in
fs.watch function is essentially garbage and you never want to use it directly.
fs.watch are completely useless as they tell you nothing about what actually happened in the file system, so you'll have to poll the file system on your own anyway.
fs.watch doesn't take care of, for example watching non-existent paths is just not supported and EMFILE errors are not handled.
chokidar: this is the most popular file system watcher available, while it may be good enough in some cases it's not perfect.
ignore option.
chokidar before).
node-watch: in some ways this library is similar to Watcher, but much less mature.
nsfw: this is a lesser known but pretty good watcher, although it comes with some major drawbacks.
perfection": if there was a "perfect" file system watcher, it would compare like this against Watcher (i.e. this is pretty much what's currently missing in Watcher):
npm install --save watcher
The following options are provided, you can use them to customize watching to your needs:
debounce: amount of milliseconds to debounce event emission for.
300.
depth: maximum depth to watch files at.
20.
ignore: optional function that if returns
true for a path it will cause that path and all its descendants to not be watched at all.
ignore function can be very important for performance, you should probably ignore folders like
.git and temporary files like those used when writing atomically to disk.
ignore against a glob with a globbing library of your choosing.
ignoreInitial: whether events for the initial scan should be ignored or not.
false, so initial events are emitted.
native: whether to use the native recursive watcher if available and needed.
true.
depth option is ignored.
false can have a positive performance impact if you want to watch recursively a potentially very deep directory with a low
depth value.
persistent: whether to keep the Node process running as long as the watcher is not closed.
false.
pollingInterval: polling is used as a last resort measure when watching non-existent paths inside non-existent directories, this controls how often polling is performed, in milliseconds.
3000.
pollingTimeout: sometimes polling will fail, for example if there are too many file descriptors currently open, usually eventually polling will succeed after a few tries though, this controls the amount of milliseconds the library should keep retrying for.
20000.
recursive: whether to watch recursively or not.
false.
renameDetection: whether the library should attempt to detect renames and emit
rename/
renameDir events.
false.
add/
addDir and
unlink/
unlinkDir events will be emitted instead after a rename.
add/
unlink or
addDir/
unlinkDir events are actually
rename or
renameDir events respectively, so it will wait for both of those events to be emitted.
renameTimeout: amount of milliseconds to wait for a potential
rename/
renameDir event to be detected.
1250.
add/
addDir/
unlink/
unlinkDir events.
Watcher returns an
EventEmitter instance, so all the methods inherited from that are supported, and the API is largely event-driven.
The following events are emitted:
error: Emitted whenever an error occurs.
ready: Emitted after the Watcher has finished instantiating itself. No events are emitted before this events, expect potentially for the
error event.
close: Emitted when the watcher gets explicitly closed and all its watching operations are stopped. No further events will be emitted after this event.
all: Emitted right before a file system event is about to get emitted.
add: Emitted when a new file is added.
addDir: Emitted when a new directory is added.
change: Emitted when an existing file gets changed, maybe its content changed, maybe its metadata changed.
rename: Emitted when a file gets renamed. This is only emitted when
renameDetection is enabled.
renameDir: Emitted when a directory gets renamed. This is only emitted when
renameDetection is enabled.
unlink: Emitted when a file gets removed from the watched tree.
unlinkDir: Emitted when a directory gets removed from the watched tree.
Basically it you have used
chokidar in the past Watcher emits pretty much the same exact events, except that it can also emit
rename/
renameDir events, it doesn't provide
stats objects but only paths, and in general it exposes a similar API surface, so switching from (or to)
chokidar should be easy.
The following interface is provided:
type Roots = string[] | string;
type TargetEvent = 'add' | 'addDir' | 'change' | 'rename' | 'renameDir' | 'unlink' | 'unlinkDir';
type WatcherEvent = 'all' | 'close' | 'error' | 'ready';
type Event = TargetEvent | WatcherEvent;
type Options = {
debounce?: number,
depth?: number,
ignore?: ( targetPath: Path ) => boolean,
ignoreInitial?: boolean,
native?: boolean,
persistent?: boolean,
pollingInterval?: number,
pollingTimeout?: number,
recursive?: boolean,
renameDetection?: boolean,
renameTimeout?: number
};
class Watcher {
constructor ( roots: Roots, options?: Options, handler?: Handler ): this;
on ( event: Event, handler: Function ): this;
close (): void;
}
You would use the library like this:
import Watcher from 'watcher';
// Watching a single path
const watcher = new Watcher ( '/foo/bar' );
// Watching multiple paths
const watcher = new Watcher ( ['/foo/bar', '/baz/qux'] );
// Passing some options
const watcher = new Watcher ( '/foo/bar', { renameDetection: true } );
// Passing an "all" handler directly
const watcher = new Watcher ( '/foo/bar', {}, ( event, targetPath, targetPathNext ) => {} );
// Attaching the "all" handler manually
const watcher = new Watcher ( '/foo/bar' );
watcher.on ( 'all', ( event, targetPath, targetPathNext ) => { // This is what the library does internally when you pass it a handler directly
console.log ( event ); // => could be any target event: 'add', 'addDir', 'change', 'rename', 'renameDir', 'unlink' or 'unlinkDir'
console.log ( targetPath ); // => the file system path where the event took place, this is always provided
console.log ( targetPathNext ); // => the file system path "targetPath" got renamed to, this is only provided on 'rename'/'renameDir' events
});
// Listening to individual events manually
const watcher = new Watcher ( '/foo/bar' );
watcher.on ( 'error', error => {
console.log ( error instanceof Error ); // => true, "Error" instances are always provided on "error"
});
watcher.on ( 'ready', () => {
// The app just finished instantiation and may soon emit some events
});
watcher.on ( 'close', () => {
// The app just stopped watching and will not emit any further events
});
watcher.on ( 'all', ( event, targetPath, targetPathNext ) => {
console.log ( event ); // => could be any target event: 'add', 'addDir', 'change', 'rename', 'renameDir', 'unlink' or 'unlinkDir'
console.log ( targetPath ); // => the file system path where the event took place, this is always provided
console.log ( targetPathNext ); // => the file system path "targetPath" got renamed to, this is only provided on 'rename'/'renameDir' events
});
watcher.on ( 'add', filePath => {
console.log ( filePath ); // "filePath" just got created, or discovered by the watcher if this is an initial event
});
watcher.on ( 'addDir', directoryPath => {
console.log ( filePath ); // "directoryPath" just got created, or discovered by the watcher if this is an initial event
});
watcher.on ( 'change', filePath => {
console.log ( filePath ); // "filePath" just got modified
});
watcher.on ( 'rename', ( filePath, filePathNext ) => {
console.log ( filePath, filePathNext ); // "filePath" got renamed to "filePathNext"
});
watcher.on ( 'renameDir', ( directoryPath, directoryPathNext ) => {
console.log ( directoryPath, directoryPathNext ); // "directoryPath" got renamed to "directoryPathNext"
});
watcher.on ( 'unlink', filePath => {
console.log ( filePath ); // "filePath" got deleted, or at least moved outside the watched tree
});
watcher.on ( 'unlinkDir', directoryPath => {
console.log ( directoryPath ); // "directoryPath" got deleted, or at least moved outside the watched tree
});
// Closing the watcher once you are done with it
watcher.close ();
// Updating watched roots by closing a watcher and opening an updated one
watcher.close ();
watcher = new Watcher ( /* Updated options... */ );
atomically: if you need to read and write files reliably do yourself a favor and use this library. Watcher internally uses this library for polling reliably the file system, so if you are using Watcher already using
atomically too would add 0 extra weight to your bundles.
chokidar: for providing me a largely good-enough file system watcher for a long time.
node-watch: for providing a good base from with to make Watcher, and providing some good ideas for how to write good tests for it.
MIT © Fabio Spampinato