watchbot

A library to help run a highly-scalable AWS service that performs data processing tasks in response to external events. You provide the the messages and the logic to process them, while Watchbot handles making sure that your processing task is run at least once for each message. Watchbot is similar in many regards to AWS Lambda, but is more configurable, more focused on data processing, and not subject to several of Lambda's limitations.

Helpful lingo

queue : An SQS queue is a "backlog" of messages for your stack to process that helps to guarantee every message gets processed at least once.

: An SQS queue is a "backlog" of messages for your stack to process that helps to guarantee every message gets processed at least once. message : A message in the queue represents some job to be processed. Generally, you are responsible for sending messages to your stack by publishing to Watchbot's SNS topic, or optionally by POST to a webhook endpoint (see WatchbotUseWebhooks in the parameters section below).

: A message in the queue represents some job to be processed. Generally, you are responsible for sending messages to your stack by publishing to Watchbot's SNS topic, or optionally by POST to a webhook endpoint (see in the parameters section below). task : A container responsible for processing a single message. You define the work performed by the task through your own ECS image. Watchbot sets environment variables on the container that represent the content of a single message.

: A container responsible for processing a single message. You define the work performed by the task through your own ECS image. Watchbot sets environment variables on the container that represent the content of a single message. watcher : A Watchbot-defined container that polls the queue, spawns tasks to process messages, and tracks results. You specify how many watchers to run, and how many tasks each watcher is responsible for.

: A Watchbot-defined container that polls the queue, spawns tasks to process messages, and tracks results. You specify how many watchers to run, and how many tasks each watcher is responsible for. notifications : SNS messages that are published if a task fails or is retried. You can subscribe to Watchbot's notification topic in order to receive these notifications (e.g. via email).

: SNS messages that are published if a task fails or is retried. You can subscribe to Watchbot's notification topic in order to receive these notifications (e.g. via email). cluster : An ECS cluster of EC2s that are used to run the watcher and task containers that make up your service.

: An ECS cluster of EC2s that are used to run the watcher and task containers that make up your service. template: A CloudFormation template defining the resources Watchbot needs

What you provide:

a cluster that Watchbot will run on

a docker image representing your task, housed in an ECR repository and tagged with a git sha or a git tag

a CloudFormation template defining any configuration Parameters, Resources, and Outputs that your service needs in order to perform its processing.

💡 Other prerequisites:

cloudformation-kms-production deployed according to the instructions in cloudformation-kms. Makes encryption of sensitive environment variables that need to be passed to ECS simple using cfn-config.

What Watchbot provides:

a queue for you to send messages to in order to trigger your tasks to run

an AWS access key with permission to send messages to the queue

an ECS TaskDefinition for your task, using the image you provide

watcher container(s) that runs on your cluster and polls the queue, runs your task for each message, removes messages from the queue as tasks complete, and sends notifications if tasks fail or are retried

a script to help you include the resources Watchbot needs to run in your template

Building a Watchbot service

Create a Github repository for your code. Write and test the code that a worker will perform in response to a message. Write a Dockerfile at the root of your repository which defines the steps required to bootstrap a worker. If you specify a CMD instructions, this will be executed when your worker is launched in response to a message. Note that message details will be provided as environment variables to your worker, and that your worker's exit code will determine whether the message is deleted or returned to the queue (see below). Use the Dockerfile to build an image and store it in an ECR repository. See ecs-conex for a CI framework to do this for you whenever you commit to the repository. Write and deploy your service using a CloudFormation template. See instructions below for more details about building the template.

Task runtime environment

In addition to any environment variables pre-configured for your task via watchbot.template() (see below), Watchbot will provide each task with a set of environment variables representing the details of the message which it should process:

Name Description Subject the message's subject Message the message's body MessageId the message's ID defined by SQS SentTimestamp the time the message was sent ApproximateFirstReceiveTimestamp the time the message was first received ApproximateReceiveCount the number of times the message has been received

The environment will also contain some variables referencing resources that Watchbot created:

Name Description WorkTopic the ARN of the SNS topic that provides messages to SQS LogGroup the name of the CloudWatch LogGroup where logs are sent

🔒 Encrypting & decrypting environment variables

The recommended flow for deploying watchbot stacks is to use cfn-config which provides a --kms option for automatically encrypting CloudFormation parameters marked with [secure] . To decrypt at runtime, install decrypt-kms-env as a dependency in your Dockerfile and invoke it in your CMD . Example:

RUN eval $(./node_modules/.bin/decrypt-kms-env) && npm start

Task completion

The exit code from your task determines what the watcher will do with the message that was being processed. Your options are:

Exit code Description Outcome 0 completed successfully message is removed from the queue without notification 3 rejected the message message is removed from the queue and a notification is sent 4 no-op message is returned to the queue without notification other failure message is returned to the queue and a notification is sent

Building a Watchbot template

Watchbot provides two important methods to help you build a CloudFormation template:

watchbot.template(options) creates CloudFormation JSON objects for the various Resources that Watchbot needs in order to do its job.

creates CloudFormation JSON objects for the various Resources that Watchbot needs in order to do its job. watchbot.merge(...templates) takes multiple CloudFormation templates and merges them together into a single JSON template.

With those two tools in hand, creating a Watchbot stack will generally involve:

determine the appropriate options to provide to watchbot.template for your situation. See the table below for more details on the various required options, optional ones, and default values.

to provide to for your situation. See the table below for more details on the various required options, optional ones, and default values. write a CloudFormation template that defines the configuration parameters, stack outputs, permissions required by your worker containers, and any additional resources that are required in order to process jobs.

write a script which merges the two templates, adding Watchbot's resources to your template.

use cfn-config to deploy the template by referencing the script that you've written.

As an example, consider a service where the workers are expected to manipulate objects in an S3 bucket. In the CloudFormation template, we wish to create the S3 bucket that our workers will interact with, and then build the Watchbot resources required to perform the task in response to SNS events.

var watchbot = require ( 'watchbot' ); var myTemplate = { Parameters : { GitSha : { Type : 'String' }, Cluster : { Type : 'String' }, AlarmEmail : { Type : 'String' } }, Resources : { MyBucket : { Type : 'AWS::S3::Bucket' , Properties : { Name : 'my-bucket' } } } }; var watch = watchbot.template({ cluster : { Ref : 'Cluster' }, service : 'my-repo-name' , serviceVersion : { Ref : 'GitSha' }, env : { BucketName : 'my-bucket' }, workers : 5 , reservation : { memory : 512 }, notificationEmail : { Ref : 'AlarmEmail' }, permissions : [ { Effect : 'Allow' , Action : [ 's3:*' ], Resource : { 'Fn::Join' : [ '' , [ 'arn:aws:s3:::' , { Ref : 'MyBucket' }]] } } ] }); module .exports = watchbot.merge(myTemplate, watch);

watchbot.template options

Use the following configuration options to adjust the resources that Watchbot will provide. Bold options must be provided.

Name Default Description cluster the ARN for an ECS cluster service the name of the worker service serviceVersion the version of the worker service to use notificationEmail the email address to receive failure notifications permissions [] permissions to any AWS resources that the worker will need to perform a task. Be sure to unwrap any PolicyDocument objects. The use of PolicyDocument here will pass aws cloudformation validate-template , but will prevent your stack from being created successfully. env {} environment variables to set on worker containers command undefined overrides a Dockerfile's CMD watchbotVersion installed version the version of watchbot to use prefix Watchbot a prefix for logical resource names user false create an IAM user with permission to publish webhook false create an HTTPS endpoint to accept jobs webbhookKey false require an access token on the webhook endpoint reduce false enable reduce-mode (see below) readCapacityUnits 30 approximate reads per second to progress table in reduce-mode writeCapacityUnits 30 approximate writes per second to progress table in reduce-mode watchers 1 number of watcher containers workers 1 number of concurrent worker containers per watcher backoff true retry jobs with exponential backoff logAggregationFunction the ARN of the log collection Lambda function mounts '' defines container mount points from host EC2s reservation {} specify desired memory/cpu reservations for worker containers messageTimeout 600 max seconds it takes to process a job messageRetention 1209600 max seconds a message can remain in SQS alarmThreshold 40 number of jobs in SQS to trigger alarm alarmPeriods 24 number of 5-min intervals SQS must be above threshold to alarm debugLogs false enable verbose watcher logging notifyAfterRetries 0 retry on any exit codes other than 0, 3, and 4 before alarm privileged false give the container elevated privileges on the host container instance

watchbot.template references

After building Watchbot resources using watchbot.template() , you may wish to reference some of those resources. The object returned from watchbot.template() provides references to a few of its resources through a .ref property:

Name Description .ref.logGroup the CloudWatch LogGroup where watcher and worker container's logs are written .ref.topic the SNS topic that you can publish messages to in order to have them processed by Watchbot .ref.queueUrl the URL of the SQS Queue Watchbot built .ref.queueArn the ARN of the SQS Queue Watchbot built .ref.queueName the name of the SQS Queue Watchbot built .ref.webhookEnpoint [conditional] if requested, the URL for the webhook endpoint .ref.webhookKey [conditional] if requested, the access token for making webhook requests .ref.accessKeyId [conditional] if requested, an AccessKeyId with permission to publish to Watchbot's SNS topic .ref.secretAccessKey [conditional] if requested, a SecretAccessKey with permission to publish to Watchbot's SNS topic .ref.progressTable [conditional] if running in reduce-mode, the name of the DynamoDB table that tracks job progress

These properties each return CloudFormation references (i.e. { "Ref": "..." } objects) that can be used in your template. In the above example, if I wanted my stack to output the SNS topic built by Watchbot, I could:

var outputs = { Outputs : { SnsTopic : { Value : watcher.ref.topic } } }; module .exports.watchbot.merge(myTemplate, watcher, outputs);

Logging

Each Watchbot stack will write all its logs to a single CloudWatch LogGroup. The awscli or cwlogs are a couple of tools that can be used to view log events in a LogGroup.

If your host EC2s are not built from ECS-optimized AMIs, make sure that the awslogs driver is enabled on the ecs-agent by setting the following agent configuration:

ECS_AVAILABLE_LOGGING_DRIVERS =[ "json-file" , "awslogs" ]

See the AWS documentation for more information.

Formatting log messages

In order to help isolate and aggregate logs from any single message, watchbot provides a logging helper that will prefix each line with the ID of the message being processed. Use these utilities in your worker scripts to make sure that your logs are consistent and easy to search.

var watchbot = require ( 'watchbot' ); var breakfast = 'eggs and beans' ; watchbot.log( 'This is something that I want logged: %s' , breakfast); var logstream = watchbot.logStream(); require ( 'child_process' ).exec( 'cat ~/.bashrc' ).stdout.pipe(logstream);

There is also a CLI tool to accomplish the same task:

$ npm install -g watchbot $ watchbot-log "This is something that I want logged: eggs and beans" $ echo "This is something that I want logged: eggs and beans" | watchbot-log

Reduce mode

By setting the Reduce parameter to true, Watchbot will be capable of helping track the progress of distributed map-reduce operations. This is useful if your stack performs a bunch of individual jobs that need to be "rolled up" into a final output of some sort.

Messaging patterns

Generally, a reduce-enabled Watchbot stack should be built in order to process three types of messages: one type that kicks of a map-reduce operation, one type that processes individual parts, and another type that performs the reduce or "roll up" operation.

Your code should include all the logic required to interpret these different types of messages. The flow of messages will generally be as follows:

You (or some AWS resource) sends the initial message to your Watchbot stack's SNS topic. When your code receives this message, it should:

determine how the work will be split across multiple parts

generate an identifier for the entire map-reduce operation

report to Watchbot the identifier, and the number of parts

send SNS messages to Watchbot's SNS topic for each part, providing the identifier for the operation, and the part number. Part numbers start a 1 and increase up to the total number of parts.

Watchbot will receive the "work" jobs that were sent by your initial message processor. When your code receives these messages, it should:

perform appropriate processing

once processing is complete, report the identifier and the part number of the job to Watchbot. In response, Watchbot will inform your code as to whether or not all the parts in the map-reduce operation are completed.

if the worker receives the notification that all parts are complete, the worker should send a single message to Watchbot's SNS topic to trigger the reduce step

Upon receiving the reduce message, your code should take any appropriate roll-up action.

Using watchbot-progress

watchbot-progress is a CLI command that is available to use on a reduce-enabled stack. This is one mechanism by which you can report progress to Watchbot as part ofthe above messaging flow.

For usage examples and and additional documentation, see watchbot-progress.

Install Watchbot globally as part of your worker's Dockerfile to gain access to the CLI command on your workers at runtime:

RUN npm install -g watchbot

$ watchbot-progress < command > < job-id > [options]

Note that by default, workers in reduce-enabled Watchbot stacks will have the $ProgressTable environment variable set automatically. For more information on this command, see

Reporting progress in JavaScript

A JavaScript module is also available as a mechanism for progress reporting.