ws

watch-size

by Jonathan Neal
2.0.0

Watch the size changes of a DOM element

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

84.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Watch Size PostCSS

NPM Version Build Status Support Chat

Watch Size lets you watch the size changes of a DOM element using the watchSize function.

Usage

Add Watch Size to your project:

npm install watch-size

Use watchSize() to rewrite your queries:

import watchSize from 'watch-size';

const stop = watchSize(
  document.querySelector('.box:nth-child(2)')
  ({ width, height }) => { /* callback */ }
);

/* use stop() to end listening */

How does it work?

The watchSize function attaches hidden, over-sized DOM elements to your target with scroll listeners that are triggered whenever the element resizes. This allows the listener to avoid polling, and to truly respond to size changes. This technique can be used in all browsers going back to Internet Explorer 9.

The entire script is about 400 bytes when minified and gzipped.

