Note: Check out wait-run or just-wait for better and more recent approaches.
Re-execute a given command everytime something changes in a specific directory. Build upon gaze.
$ npm install -g watch-run
Via
--help:
Usage: watch-run <cmd>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-p, --pattern <pattern> glob pattern. "," separates multiple patterns.
More info: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch
-i, --initial run <cmd> on initial startup
-d, --delay <n> delay execution of <cmd> for a number of milliseconds
-s, --stop-on-error stop watching and exit when errors occur in <cmd>
Examples:
# watch dir and execute cmd
$ watch-run -p 'lib/**' cat package.json
# watch dir "lib" and "src" and execute cmd
$ watch-run -p 'lib/**,src/**' cat package.json
$ watch-run -p 'js/modules/**/*.js' browserify main.js -o public/build.js
MIT