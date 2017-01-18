Note: Check out wait-run or just-wait for better and more recent approaches.

Re-execute a given command everytime something changes in a specific directory. Build upon gaze.

Installation

npm install -g watch-run

Usage

Via --help :

Usage : watch-run <cmd> Option s: -h, -- help output usage information - p , --pattern <pattern> glob pattern. "," separates multiple patterns. More info: http s: //github. com /isaacs/minimatch -i, --initial run <cmd> on initial startup -d, --delay <n> delay execution of <cmd> for a number of milliseconds -s, -- stop - on -error stop watching and exit when errors occur in <cmd> Example s: # watch dir and execute cmd $ watch-run - p 'lib/**' cat package.json # watch dir "lib" and "src" and execute cmd $ watch-run - p 'lib/**,src/**' cat package.json

Example

$ watch-run - p 'js/modules/**/*.js' browserify main .js -o public/build .js

License

MIT