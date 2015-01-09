watch-http-server is a simple, zero-configuration command-line http server.
It simply injects a very small javascript include right before the body tag of your HTML documents, whereby a websocket connection is made on the host, triggering a reload of the page. Currently this happens when any item in the folder changes but it may soon be made to be specific relevant to the loaded document.
Installation via
npm. If you don't have
npm yet:
curl https://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
Once you have
npm:
npm install -g watch-http-server
This will install
watch-http-server globally so that it may be run from the command line.
watch-http-server [path] [options]
(or alternatively, whs or watchhttpserver)
[path] defaults to
./public if the folder exists, and
./ otherwise.
node bin/watch-http-server
Now you can visit http://localhost:8080 to view your server
-p Port to use (defaults to 8080)
-a Address to use (defaults to 0.0.0.0)
-d Show directory listings (defaults to 'True')
-i Display autoIndex (defaults to 'True')
-e or
--ext Default file extension if none supplied (defaults to 'html')
-s or
--silent Suppress log messages from output
--cors Enable CORS via the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin header
-o Open browser window after staring the server
-S or
--ssl Enable https.
-C or
--cert Path to ssl cert file (default: cert.pem).
-K or
--key Path to ssl key file (default: key.pem).
-h or
--help Print this list and exit.