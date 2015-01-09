openbase logo
whs

watch-http-server

by gstack
0.7.6 (see all)

a simple zero-configuration command-line http server, automatically watching for changes and injecting script into the client for automatic reload. (on modern browsers)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

watch-http-server: a command-line http server

watch-http-server is a simple, zero-configuration command-line http server.

It simply injects a very small javascript include right before the body tag of your HTML documents, whereby a websocket connection is made on the host, triggering a reload of the page. Currently this happens when any item in the folder changes but it may soon be made to be specific relevant to the loaded document.

Installing globally:

Installation via npm. If you don't have npm yet:

 curl https://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Once you have npm:

 npm install -g watch-http-server

This will install watch-http-server globally so that it may be run from the command line.

Usage:

 watch-http-server [path] [options]
 (or alternatively, whs or watchhttpserver)

[path] defaults to ./public if the folder exists, and ./ otherwise.

Usage

Starting watch-http-server locally

 node bin/watch-http-server

Now you can visit http://localhost:8080 to view your server

Available Options:

-p Port to use (defaults to 8080)

-a Address to use (defaults to 0.0.0.0)

-d Show directory listings (defaults to 'True')

-i Display autoIndex (defaults to 'True')

-e or --ext Default file extension if none supplied (defaults to 'html')

-s or --silent Suppress log messages from output

--cors Enable CORS via the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header

-o Open browser window after staring the server

-S or --ssl Enable https.

-C or --cert Path to ssl cert file (default: cert.pem).

-K or --key Path to ssl key file (default: key.pem).

-h or --help Print this list and exit.

