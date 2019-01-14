Command line wrapper for gaze to use in package.json scripts object.

npm i -g watch-cli

Usage

watch -p "**/*.js" -c "npm test"

Options

Short Long Type Description -p --pattern string glob pattern you are want to watch. -c --command string Command to execute on watched files change.

Multi Patterns

It is possible to provide multi paterns, so if one of the files changed, the command will execute.

watch - p file1 .js - p file2 .fs -c command

Exported environment variables

Environment variables available from the command string:

FILENAME Relative filename. ABSOLUTE_FILENAME Asolute filename. EVENT Event type . Is either 'changed' , 'deleted' or 'added' .

Use it like this in Linux/macOS:

watch -p '**/*.js' -c 'jshint $FILENAME'

In Windows:

watch -p "**/*.js" -c "jshint %FILENAME%"

