Command line wrapper for gaze to use in package.json scripts object.
Install globally with npm
npm i -g watch-cli
watch -p "**/*.js" -c "npm test"
|Short
|Long
|Type
|Description
-p
--pattern
string
glob pattern you are want to watch.
-c
--command
string
Command to execute on watched files change.
It is possible to provide multi paterns, so if one of the files changed, the command will execute.
watch -p file1.js -p file2.fs -c command
Environment variables available from the command string:
FILENAME Relative filename.
ABSOLUTE_FILENAME Asolute filename.
EVENT Event type. Is either 'changed', 'deleted' or 'added'.
Use it like this in Linux/macOS:
$ watch -p '**/*.js' -c 'jshint $FILENAME'
In Windows:
> watch -p "**/*.js" -c "jshint %FILENAME%"
