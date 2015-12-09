openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wat

watai

by Matti Schneider
0.7.0 (see all)

Integration testing for the web of components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Watai

Watai (Web Application Testing Automation Infrastructure) is a declarative web integration testing framework.

Latest version Code Climate Inline docs

It is both a test runner engine and a set of architectural patterns that help front-end ops-conscious developers write maintainable and solid end-to-end tests. These tests automate web application navigation through actual browsers, checking whether such interactions present the expected information to the end users along the way, including through asynchronous operations.

This allows to automate demonstration of features, to detect regressions when updating code and, since the same tests can be run in almost any browser, to easily check cross-browser functional support.

➥ Read more about what is Watai.

➥ Or watch a 4-minutes introduction: We're bad at web integration testing

What a test looks like

Have a look at a simple example or an advanced example… or look at real-world users!

Our 10-minutes tutorial walks you through an example to introduce all concepts. You don't even need to install the software to do it.

Installing

npm install --global selenium-server watai

If you're not familiar with npm install, read the full installation guide :)

Let’s make sure you’re fully ready to use Watai by typing:

watai --installed

Then, get started with Watai!

Strengths

  • Enforcement of a highly decoupled, component-based architecture for maintainable tests.
  • Out-of-the-box support for async operations (AJAX…), as well as much more resilience than WebDriver, whose failures are wrapped.
  • Simple cascading configuration makes sharing tests across environments (dev, CI, prod) very easy.
  • Aiming for helpful error messages.
  • High quality code and developer documentation, so that you can actually fix things or add functionality without depending on the original developer.

➥ Read more about how Watai is different from other integration testing tools.

License

The code for this software is distributed under an AGPL license. That means you may use it to test any type of software, be it free or proprietary. But if you make any changes to the test engine itself (i.e. this library), even if it is not redistributed and provided only as a webservice, you have to share them back with the community. Sounds fair? :)

Contact the author if you have any specific need or question regarding licensing.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial