Socket.IO enables real-time bidirectional event-based communication. It consists of:
Some implementations in other languages are also available:
Its main features are:
Connections are established even in the presence of:
For this purpose, it relies on Engine.IO, which first establishes a long-polling connection, then tries to upgrade to better transports that are "tested" on the side, like WebSocket. Please see the Goals section for more information.
Unless instructed otherwise a disconnected client will try to reconnect forever, until the server is available again. Please see the available reconnection options here.
A heartbeat mechanism is implemented at the Engine.IO level, allowing both the server and the client to know when the other one is not responding anymore.
That functionality is achieved with timers set on both the server and the client, with timeout values (the
pingInterval and
pingTimeout parameters) shared during the connection handshake. Those timers require any subsequent client calls to be directed to the same server, hence the
sticky-session requirement when using multiples nodes.
Any serializable data structures can be emitted, including:
Sample code:
io.on('connection', socket => {
socket.emit('request', /* … */); // emit an event to the socket
io.emit('broadcast', /* … */); // emit an event to all connected sockets
socket.on('reply', () => { /* … */ }); // listen to the event
});
Browser support is tested in Sauce Labs:
In order to create separation of concerns within your application (for example per module, or based on permissions), Socket.IO allows you to create several
Namespaces, which will act as separate communication channels but will share the same underlying connection.
Within each
Namespace, you can define arbitrary channels, called
Rooms, that sockets can join and leave. You can then broadcast to any given room, reaching every socket that has joined it.
This is a useful feature to send notifications to a group of users, or to a given user connected on several devices for example.
Note: Socket.IO is not a WebSocket implementation. Although Socket.IO indeed uses WebSocket as a transport when possible, it adds some metadata to each packet: the packet type, the namespace and the ack id when a message acknowledgement is needed. That is why a WebSocket client will not be able to successfully connect to a Socket.IO server, and a Socket.IO client will not be able to connect to a WebSocket server (like
ws://echo.websocket.org) either. Please see the protocol specification here.
// with npm
npm install socket.io
// with yarn
yarn add socket.io
The following example attaches socket.io to a plain Node.JS
HTTP server listening on port
3000.
const server = require('http').createServer();
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
io.on('connection', client => {
client.on('event', data => { /* … */ });
client.on('disconnect', () => { /* … */ });
});
server.listen(3000);
const io = require('socket.io')();
io.on('connection', client => { ... });
io.listen(3000);
import { Server } from "socket.io";
const io = new Server(server);
io.listen(3000);
Starting with 3.0, express applications have become request handler
functions that you pass to
http or
http
Server instances. You need
to pass the
Server to
socket.io, and not the express application
function. Also make sure to call
.listen on the
server, not the
app.
const app = require('express')();
const server = require('http').createServer(app);
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
io.on('connection', () => { /* … */ });
server.listen(3000);
Like Express.JS, Koa works by exposing an application as a request
handler function, but only by calling the
callback method.
const app = require('koa')();
const server = require('http').createServer(app.callback());
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
io.on('connection', () => { /* … */ });
server.listen(3000);
To integrate Socket.io in your Fastify application you just need to
register
fastify-socket.io plugin. It will create a
decorator
called
io.
const app = require('fastify')();
app.register(require('fastify-socket.io'));
app.io.on('connection', () => { /* … */ });
app.listen(3000);
Please see the documentation here.
The source code of the website can be found here. Contributions are welcome!
Socket.IO is powered by debug.
In order to see all the debug output, run your app with the environment variable
DEBUG including the desired scope.
To see the output from all of Socket.IO's debugging scopes you can use:
DEBUG=socket.io* node myapp
npm test
This runs the
gulp task
test. By default the test will be run with the source code in
lib directory.
Set the environmental variable
TEST_VERSION to
compat to test the transpiled es5-compat version of the code.
The
gulp task
test will always transpile the source code into es5 and export to
dist first before running the test.
