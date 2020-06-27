Compile WebAssembly .wasm files to a commonjs module.
const wasm2js = require('wasm2js')
const fs = require('fs')
const wasmBuffer = fs.readFileSync('path/to/my.wasm')
const js = wasm2js(wasmBuffer)
wasm2js example.wasm -o example.js
npm install wasm2js
Takes a
.wasm binary and wraps it inside a commonJS module that can be required
in Node.js and the browser.
Parameters
wasmBuf Buffer a buffer of the .wasm code
Returns String the commonJS module code that wraps the wasm
90% of this code was extracted from @mafintosh's wat2js.
MIT