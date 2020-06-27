openbase logo
Readme

wasm2js

Compile WebAssembly .wasm files to a commonjs module.

const wasm2js = require('wasm2js')
const fs = require('fs')

const wasmBuffer = fs.readFileSync('path/to/my.wasm')
const js = wasm2js(wasmBuffer)

CLI

wasm2js example.wasm -o example.js

Installation

npm install wasm2js

API

wasm2js

Takes a .wasm binary and wraps it inside a commonJS module that can be required in Node.js and the browser.

Parameters

  • wasmBuf Buffer a buffer of the .wasm code

Returns String the commonJS module code that wraps the wasm

Kudos

90% of this code was extracted from @mafintosh's wat2js.

License

MIT

