wasm2js

Compile WebAssembly .wasm files to a commonjs module.

const wasm2js = require ( 'wasm2js' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const wasmBuffer = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/my.wasm' ) const js = wasm2js(wasmBuffer)

CLI

wasm2js example.wasm -o example.js

Installation

npm install wasm2js

wasm2js

Takes a .wasm binary and wraps it inside a commonJS module that can be required in Node.js and the browser.

Parameters

wasmBuf Buffer a buffer of the .wasm code

Returns String the commonJS module code that wraps the wasm

Kudos

90% of this code was extracted from @mafintosh's wat2js.

License

MIT