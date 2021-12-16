Your favorite Rust → Wasm workflow tool!
Built with 🦀🕸 by The Rust and WebAssembly Working Group
This tool seeks to be a one-stop shop for building and working with rust-
generated WebAssembly that you would like to interop with JavaScript, in the
browser or with Node.js.
wasm-pack helps you build rust-generated
WebAssembly packages that you could publish to the npm registry, or otherwise use
alongside any javascript packages in workflows that you already use, such as webpack.
This project is a part of the rust-wasm group. You can find more info by visiting that repo!
This project requires Rust 1.30.0 or later.
Visit the quickstart guide in our documentation.
new: Generate a new RustWasm project using a template
build: Generate an npm wasm pkg from a rustwasm crate
test: Run browser tests
pack and
publish: Create a tarball of your rustwasm pkg and/or publish to a registry
wasm-pack uses
env_logger to produce logs when
wasm-pack runs.
To configure your log level, use the
RUST_LOG environment variable. For example:
RUST_LOG=info wasm-pack build
Read our guide on getting up and running for developing
wasm-pack, and
check out our contribution policy.
This project is part of the rustwasm Working Group.
This project was started by ashleygwilliams and is co-maintained by ashleygwilliams, drager and the Rust Wasm Working Group Core Team.