(Wasm should be pronounced like
awesome starting with a
W ).
GIT for nodejs and the browser using libgit2 compiled to WebAssembly with Emscripten.
A simple demo in the browser can be found at:
https://wasm-git.petersalomonsen.com/
Please do not abuse, this is open for you to test and see the proof of concept
The sources for the demo can be found in the githttpserver project, which is a simple git server deployable to kubernetes. Showing basic operations like cloning, edit files, add and commit, push and pull.
For running in the browser you should have your git interaction code in a webworker. This is because of the use of synchronous http requests and long running operations that would block if running on the main thread.
Here's an example of a simple webworker that uses pre-built binaries from https://unpkg.com/wasm-git@0.0.1/
var Module = {
locateFile: function(s) {
return 'https://unpkg.com/wasm-git@0.0.2/' + s;
}
};
importScripts('https://unpkg.com/wasm-git@0.0.2/lg2.js');
Module.onRuntimeInitialized = () => {
const lg = Module;
FS.mkdir('/working');
FS.mount(MEMFS, { }, '/working');
FS.chdir('/working');
FS.writeFile('/home/web_user/.gitconfig', '[user]\n' +
'name = Test User\n' +
'email = test@example.com');
// clone a local git repository and make some commits
lg.callMain(['clone',`http://localhost:5000/test.git`, 'testrepo']);
FS.readdir('testrepo');
}
You'll start the worker from your html with the tag:
<script>new Worker('yourworker.js')</script>;
The example above expects to find a git repository at
http://localhost:5000/test.git. If you want to clone from github you'd need a proxy running locally because of CORS restrictions that would prevent you
accessing github directly. For testing you can use the proxy found in examples/webserverwithgithubproxy.js
A webworker is more performant but for cases where you really need to work in the browser, the http requests must be asynchronous and not synchronous as in the default builds.
If you use the
emscriptenbuilds/build.sh you can build
async versions with:
./build.sh Release-async
and
./build.sh Debug-async
To use the async wasm-git build you need to load
lg2.js using a
<script> tag in HTML, and set up a method to wait for initialisation of the lg2 module. For example, your
index.html can include the following, and set up a promise for your JavaScript implementation to
await:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src='/build/lg2.js'></script>
<script>
window.lg2Ready = false;
window.lg2 = Module;
window.lg2ReadyPromise = new Promise((resolve) => {
Module.onRuntimeInitialized = () => {
window.lg2Ready = true;
resolve(true);
};
});
</script>
<script defer src='/build/bundle.js'></script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
In your bundle, you will have JavaScript to
await window.lg2ReadyPromise and can then use
await callMain() to invoke
libgit2 features exposed by
wasm-git. Notice you MUST use
await on every
callMain() which interacts with a remote repository (e.g. 'clone', 'push' and so on). Example:
async function initApp() {
await window.lg2ReadyPromise;
await test();
}
async function test() {
const lg = window.lg2;
const FS = lg.FS;
const lg = Module;
FS.mkdir('/working');
FS.mount(MEMFS, { }, '/working');
FS.chdir('/working');
FS.writeFile('/home/web_user/.gitconfig', '[user]\n' +
'name = Test User\n' +
'email = test@example.com');
// clone a local git repository and make some commits
await lg.callMain(['clone',`http://localhost:5000/test.git`, 'testrepo']);
FS.readdir('testrepo');
}
Note that the compiled output is about twice the size for non-async builds, and that git operations will take place on the main thread which can affect reponsiveness of your web UI.
See below for more details on building using
build.sh.
You may install the npm package containing the binaries:
npm install wasm-git
example source code for cloning a repository from github:
const lg = require('./node_modules/wasm-git/lg2.js');
lg.onRuntimeInitialized = () => {
const FS = lg.FS;
const MEMFS = FS.filesystems.MEMFS;
FS.mkdir('/working');
FS.mount(MEMFS, { }, '/working');
FS.chdir('/working');
FS.writeFile('/home/web_user/.gitconfig', '[user]\n' +
'name = Test User\n' +
'email = test@example.com');
// clone a repository from github
lg.callMain(['clone','https://github.com/torch2424/made-with-webassembly.git', 'made-with-webassembly']);
FS.readdir('made-with-webassembly');
}
IMPORTANT: This depends on the following mmap fixes for emscripten:
for using with
NODEFS you'll also need https://github.com/emscripten-core/emscripten/pull/10669
All of these pull requests are merged to emscripten master as of 2020-03-29.
See .travis.yml for a full build and test pipeline including installing emscripten.
Run setup.sh first to download libgit2 and apply patches.
Given you have installed and activated emscripten, you can use the script in emscriptenbuild/build.sh to configure and build, and you'll find the resulting
lg2.js /
lg2.wasm under the generated
emscriptenbuild/examples folder.
An example of interacting with libgit2 from nodejs can be found in examples/example_node.js.
An example for the browser (using webworkers) can be found in examples/example_webworker.js. You can start a webserver for this by running the examples/webserverwithgithubproxy.js script, which will launch a http server at http://localhost:5000 with a proxy to github. Proxy instead of direct calls is needed because of CORS restrictions in a browser environment.