wasm-check

by Max Graey
2.0.3 (see all)

TypeScript / JavaScript library for detect WebAssembly features in node.js & browser

Documentation
Readme

Library for detect WebAssembly post-MVP features in NodeJS & Browser. Small and with zero dependencies.

About post-MVP WebAssembly features

https://github.com/WebAssembly/design/blob/master/FutureFeatures.md#tracking-issues

Tests on Canary with flags:

Enable some experimental features for Chrome Canary (Mac):

/Applications/Google\ Chrome\ Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome\ Canary --js-flags="--experimental-wasm-eh"

Support feature detections

Install

yarn add wasm-check

or

npm i wasm-check

Usage

Check supported WebAssembly version

import * as check from 'wasm-check';
// or
// const check = require('wasm-check');

console.log(check.support()); // default MVP
console.log(check.support(1)); // same
console.log(check.support(2)); // version 2 (for future)

Check supporting streaming compilation

import * as check from 'wasm-check';

console.log(check.supportStreaming);

Get all post-MVP WebAssembly features

import * as check from 'wasm-check';

const features = { ...check.feature };
console.log(features);

Output:

{
  bigInt: true,
  bulk: true,
  exceptions: false,
  mutableGlobal: true,
  multiValue: true,
  saturateConversions: true,
  signExtensions: true,
  tailCall: false,
  threads: false,
  simd: false,
  references: false,
  typeReflection: false,
  funcReferences: false
}

Or check concrete feature

import * as check from 'wasm-check';

console.log(check.feature.simd); // has SIMD support?
console.log(check.feature.tailCalls); // has tail call optimization support?

TODO

  • GC integration feature check
  • Interface Types feature check

