WebAssembly compiled Brotli library. See a browser example on Codesandbox 👀

Installation

npm install -S wasm-brotli

The awesome thing about wasm-brotli is that it does not need to compile or download any prebuilt binaries!

Usage

Because WebAssembly is supported on both Node.js and several browsers, wasm-brotli is super easy to use.

An example of compressing something and saving it to a file via Node.js.

import { compress } from 'wasm-brotli' ; import { writeFile } from 'fs' ; import { promisify } from 'util' ; const writeFileAsync = promisify(writeFile); const content = Buffer.from( 'Hello, world!' , 'utf8' ); ( async ( ) => { try { const compressedContent = await compress(content); await writeFileAsync( './hello_world.txt.br' , compressedContent); } catch (err) { console .error(err); } })();

Browser

An example of compressing something and downloading it from the browser.

import { compress } from 'wasm-brotli' ; const content = new TextEncoder( 'utf-8' ).encode( 'Hello, world!' ); ( async ( ) => { try { const compressedContent = await compress(content); const file = new File([compressedContent], 'hello_world.txt.br' , { type : 'application/brotli' }); const link = document .createElement( 'a' ); link.setAttribute( 'href' , URL.createObjectURL(file)); link.setAttribute( 'download' , file.name); link.click(); } catch (err) { console .error(err); } })();

Documentation

Compress buffer using Brotli compression.

Decompress buffer using Brotli decompression.

Development

To build wasm-brotli you will need to install wasm-pack . After that all that is needed is to do the following:

Install all dependencies. npm install Build the module. npm run build Test the module. npm test

Benchmark

Build wasm-brotli if you haven't already done so— see instructions here. Build and run the benchmark. npm run benchmark Wait a while... The tests might run quite slow.

These results are run on a Dell XPS 13 9360 with an Intel® Core™ i7-7500U CPU @ 2.70GHz × 4 and 16 GB 1866 MHz DDR3 memory, running Ubuntu 19.10: