WebAssembly compiled Brotli library. See a browser example on Codesandbox 👀
npm install -S wasm-brotli
The awesome thing about
wasm-brotliis that it does not need to compile or download any prebuilt binaries!
Because WebAssembly is supported on both Node.js and several browsers,
wasm-brotli is super easy to use.
An example of compressing something and saving it to a file via Node.js.
import { compress } from 'wasm-brotli';
import { writeFile } from 'fs';
import { promisify } from 'util';
const writeFileAsync = promisify(writeFile);
const content = Buffer.from('Hello, world!', 'utf8');
(async () => {
try {
const compressedContent = await compress(content);
await writeFileAsync('./hello_world.txt.br', compressedContent);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
})();
An example of compressing something and downloading it from the browser.
import { compress } from 'wasm-brotli';
const content = new TextEncoder('utf-8').encode('Hello, world!');
(async () => {
try {
const compressedContent = await compress(content);
const file = new File([compressedContent], 'hello_world.txt.br', { type: 'application/brotli' });
const link = document.createElement('a');
link.setAttribute('href', URL.createObjectURL(file));
link.setAttribute('download', file.name);
link.click();
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
})();
buffer
<Uint8Array>
Compress
buffer using Brotli compression.
buffer
<Uint8Array>
Decompress
buffer using Brotli decompression.
To build
wasm-brotli you will need to install
wasm-pack. After that all
that is needed is to do the following:
Install all dependencies.
npm install
Build the module.
npm run build
Test the module.
npm test
Build
wasm-brotli if you haven't already done so—
see instructions here.
Build and run the benchmark.
npm run benchmark
Wait a while... The tests might run quite slow.
These results are run on a Dell XPS 13 9360 with an Intel® Core™ i7-7500U CPU @ 2.70GHz × 4 and 16 GB 1866 MHz DDR3 memory, running Ubuntu 19.10:
iltorb (native compress) 1 byte(s) x 5,159 ops/sec ±9.73% (66 runs sampled)
wasm-brotli (wasm compress) 1 byte(s) x 49.80 ops/sec ±0.61% (78 runs sampled)
iltorb (native compress) 1024 byte(s) x 329 ops/sec ±1.63% (81 runs sampled)
wasm-brotli (wasm compress) 1024 byte(s) x 32.33 ops/sec ±0.77% (76 runs sampled)
iltorb (native compress) 1038336 byte(s) x 2.23 ops/sec ±1.20% (15 runs sampled)
wasm-brotli (wasm compress) 1038336 byte(s) x 1.03 ops/sec ±0.93% (10 runs sampled)