A toolkit for creating WebAssembly modules.
npm install wasdk
This is recommended if you want to contribute to the wasdk project.
Clone this repository and run:
npm run installdeps
and to build sources:
npm run build
To download all necessary pre-compiled binaries for your operating system, which includes: Emscripten, Binaryen, SpiderMonkey, LLVM and Clang:
wasdk sdk --install
And clean up (built sourced and download binaries):
npm run clean
Wasdk includes a variety of tools which accessible through the
wasdk command:
wasdk ez test/malloc.json -o malloc.js
This producs several files:
malloc.asm.js: asm.js code
malloc.wasm: WebAssembly Binary
malloc.wast WebAssembly Text
malloc.js: Node / Browser runtime environment.
wasdk js dist/wasm-shell.js malloc.wasm
This creates a lightweight WebAssembly environemnt and runs the
malloc.wasm file. At the moment,
this only works with the
malloc.wasm file.
Use the
disassemble command to view the compiled machine code for a WebAssembly program.
This code is generated by the ION compiler (used in the Firefox Web Browser). It should be
fairly similar to the code produced by other browser engines.
wasdk disassemble test/universe.wast
(module
(export "answer" (func $answer))
(func $answer (result i32)
(return (i32.const 42))
)
)
Compiled x86/AMD64 Code:
Total Code Size: 5.00 Bytes
100.00% 5 Func 0:
Func 0:
sub rsp, 8 ; 0x000050 48 83 ec 08
mov eax, 0x2a ; 0x000054 b8 2a 00 00 00
nop ; 0x000059 66 90
add rsp, 8 ; 0x00005b 48 83 c4 08
ret ; 0x00005f c3
wasdk sdk --install
wasdk sdk --clean
npm test