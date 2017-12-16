Distort, bend, twist and smudge your scalable vector graphics in the browser. warp.js allows you to feed in any SVG file and apply any kind of complex transformation.

Installation

Either download dist/warp.js from this repository and include it on your page:

< script src = "warp.js" > </ script >

Or install through npm:

npm install warpjs --save-dev

Basic example

const svg = document .getElementById( 'svg-element' ) const warp = new Warp(svg) warp.interpolate( 4 ) warp.transform( ( [ x, y ] ) => [ x, y + 4 * Math .sin(x / 16 ) ])

Run on CodePen →

This example creates a wave effect. Try playing with the values to see how it works.

Animation example

warp.interpolate( 4 ) warp.transform( ( [ x, y ] ) => [ x, y, y ]) let offset = 0 function animate ( ) { warp.transform( ( [ x, y, oy ] ) => [ x, oy + 4 * Math .sin(x / 16 + offset), oy ]) offset += 0.1 requestAnimationFrame(animate) } animate()

Run on CodePen →

This example extends the previous by animating the wave. It takes advantage of the fact that points can be extended with additional values/dimensions. The first call to transform() doesn't actually perform any transformation – instead it extends the coordinate with a second y value. This second value won't actually affect how the SVG's path is rendered, but it can be used in subsequent transformations. When it comes to transforming the path to make the wave effect, the second y value is used as an "original position" value when calculating the new y position.

Using this concept of extending coordinates, you could use it to store velocity, acceleration, or just about anything.

API

Applies a transformation (or array of transformers) to all points on the SVG. This method accepts a function for transforming the points in the SVG. The function will be passed a single argument – a coordinate array, with the first two indices containing the x and y values of that point. The function must return a coordinate array with at least two values, but it may also return more. If more values are returned than what was supplied, then that vector will be extended with those new values, and subsequent calls to transform() will supply these new values.

Parameters

transformer Function that returns an array of numbers representing the new coordinate

Intepolates the paths in the SVG with additional points for higher fidelity transformations. It divides each path segment into smaller segments until the size of those segments exceeds the threshold. Extended coordinates (see transform() ) will have all values interpolated – not just the x and y pairs.

Parameters

threshold The length in which segments will stop interpolation

Returns

boolean Whether the method interpolated at least one segment

Joins path segments together if combining them results in their size being less than or equal to the threshold. Used for improving performance by reducing the number of points in the SVG. It's a lossy algorithm, so expect some quality loss when using.

Parameters

threshold The length in which segments will stop extrapolation

Returns

boolean Whether the method extrapolated at least one segment pair

Performs interpolation on the current SVG, but uses a transformed version of that SVG to determine how the paths are interpolated. This method is used to ensure that before transformation there will be enough points to work with. It helps prevent cases where quality is lost by the transformer dramatically altering the coordinates.

Parameters

transformer The transformation function to be used as a reference for interpolation

The transformation function to be used as a reference for interpolation threshold The length in which segments will stop interpolation

Returns

boolean Whether the method interpolated at least one segment

Performs extrapolation on the current SVG, but uses a transformed version of that SVG to determine how the paths are extrapolated. This method is used to ensure that before transformation the right segments are joined to minimize quality loss after transformation.

Parameters

transformer The transformation function to be used as a reference for extrapolation

The transformation function to be used as a reference for extrapolation threshold The length in which segments will stop extrapolation

Returns

boolean Whether the method extrapolated at least one segment pair