Transport complex JavaScript objects from the server to the web browser at lightning fast speeds. Circular dependencies are correctly handled and de-duping is done automatically. Deserialization is done completely via generated JavaScript code for optimal performance (no library code is required to deserialize an object).
Date values are correctly serialized and deserialized
npm install warp10 --save
With
warp10 you can choose to serialize an object to either a JSON string or JavaScript deserialization code. Generating JavaScript deserialization code is typically faster than producing JSON code and the JavaScript deserialization code will typically allow the object to parse much more quickly. In addition, no library code is needed to parse an object when outputting JavaScript deserialization code since only the JavaScript code needs to be evaluated by the JavaScript runtime.
var warp10 = require('warp10');
var deserializationCode = warp10.serialize(object[, options]); // Returns a String
For example:
warp10.serialize({
hello: 'world'
},
{
var: 'foo'
});
This will produce code similar to the following:
window.foo = {
"hello": "world"
}
Supported options:
safe - If
true then the ending
</script> tags will be escaped. (optional, default:
true)
var - A global variable name to assign the output expression to. If not specified then no global variable will be created (optional, default:
undefined)
additive - If
true then objects will be merged into the existing object referenced by the global variable (i.e. the
var option) (optional, default:
false)
Evaluating the output deserialization code as a JavaScript expression will produce a clone of the original object graph.
You could transport the object graph to the browser by placing the code in a
<script> tag as shown below:
<script>
var deserializedObject = <%= deserializationCode %>;
console.log('DESERIALIZED:', deserializedObject);
</script>
You can also
eval the
deserializationCode:
console.log('DESERIALIZED:', eval(deserializationCode));
If outputting JavaScript code is not an option or not desired then you can use the
stringify and
parse methods provided by
warp10.
var warp10 = require('warp10');
var json = warp10.stringify(object[, options]); // Returns a String
Supported options:
safe - If
true then the ending
</script> tags will be escaped. (optional, default:
false)
The JSON can then be parsed using code similar to the following:
var parse = require('warp10/parse');
var object = parse(json);
The
stringifyPrepare function can be used to produce a JavaScript object that is safe to serialize using the native
JSON.stringify method. The
finalize method should be called on the parsed object to produce the final object with duplicate objects and circular dependencies intact.
On the server:
var warp10 = require('warp10').stringifyPrepare;
var object = stringifyPrepare(object); // Returns an Object
var json = JSON.stringify(object);
In the browser:
var finalize = require('warp10/finalize');
var clone = finalize(JSON.parse(json));
warp10.serialize({ name: 'Frank' });
Output (formatted for readability):
({
"name": "Frank"
})
warp10.serialize({
object: {
foo: 'bar'
},
array: ['a', 'b', 'c'],
boolean: true,
string: 'Hello World',
number: 123,
date: new Date(1776, 6, 4)
});
Output (formatted for readability):
(function() {
var $ = {
"object": {
"foo": "bar"
},
"array": ["a", "b", "c"],
"boolean": true,
"string": "Hello World",
"number": 123
}
$.date = new Date(-6106039200000)
return $
}())
warp10.serialize({ name: 'Frank' }, { var: 'person' });
Output (formatted for readability):
window.person = {
"name": "Frank"
}
var deserializationCodeA = warp10.serialize({
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar'
},
{
var: 'myStore',
additive: true
});
var deserializationCodeB = warp10.serialize({
baz: 'baz'
},
{
var: 'myStore',
additive: true
});
Output (formatted for readability):
// deserializationCodeA
(function() {
var t = window.myStore || (window.myStore = {})
var $ = {
"foo": "foo",
"bar": "bar"
}
t.foo = $.foo
t.bar = $.bar
}());
// deserializationCodeB
(function() {
var t = window.myStore || (window.myStore = {})
var $ = {
"baz": "baz"
}
t.baz = $.baz
}())
Final value of the
window.myStore global:
{
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar',
baz: 'baz'
}
var parent = {
name: 'parent'
};
var child = {
parent: parent
};
parent.child = child;
warp10.serialize(parent);
Output (formatted for readability):
(function() {
var $ = {
"name": "parent",
"child": {}
}
$.child.parent = $
return $
}())
var child = {
name: 'Henry'
};
var mother = {
name: 'Jane',
child: child
};
var father = {
name: 'Frank',
child: child
};
warp10.serialize({
mother: mother,
father: father
});
Output (formatted for readability):
(function() {
var $ = {
"mother": {
"name": "Jane",
"child": {
"name": "Henry"
}
},
"father": {
"name": "Frank"
}
}
$.father.child = $.mother.child
return $
}())
var warp10 = require('warp10');
var mother = {
name: 'Jane',
age: 30
};
var father = {
name: 'Frank',
age: 32
};
var child1 = {
name: 'Sue',
age: 5,
mother: mother, // circular
father: father // circular
};
var child2 = {
name: 'Henry',
age: 10,
mother: mother, // circular
father: father // circular
};
mother.children = [child1, child2];
father.children = [child1 /* duplicate */, child2 /* duplicate */];
warp10.serialize({
mother: mother,
father: father
});
The value of
deserializationCode will be similar to the following (formatted for readability):
(function() {
var $ = {
"mother": {
"name": "Jane",
"age": 30,
"children": [{
"name": "Sue",
"age": 5,
"father": {
"name": "Frank",
"age": 32,
"children": [null, {
"name": "Henry",
"age": 10
}]
}
}, null]
}
}
$.mother.children[0].mother = $.mother
$.mother.children[0].father.children[0] = $.mother.children[0]
$.mother.children[0].father.children[1].mother = $.mother
$.mother.children[0].father.children[1].father = $.mother.children[0].father
$.mother.children[1] = $.mother.children[0].father.children[1]
$.father = $.mother.children[0].father
return $
}())
warp10.stringify({ name: 'Frank' });
Output (formatted for readability):
{
"object": {
"name": "Frank"
}
}
var parent = {
name: 'parent'
};
var child = {
parent: parent
};
parent.child = child;
warp10.serialize(parent);
Output (formatted for readability):
{
"object": {
"mother": {
"name": "Jane",
"age": 30,
"children": [{
"name": "Sue",
"age": 5,
"father": {
"name": "Frank",
"age": 32
}
}, {
"name": "Henry",
"age": 10
}]
}
},
"assignments": [{
"l": ["mother", "children", 0, "mother"],
"r": ["mother"]
}, {
"l": ["mother", "children", 0, "father", "children"],
"r": ["mother", "children"]
}, {
"l": ["mother", "children", 1, "mother"],
"r": ["mother"]
}, {
"l": ["mother", "children", 1, "father"],
"r": ["mother", "children", 0, "father"]
}, {
"l": ["father"],
"r": ["mother", "children", 0, "father"]
}]
}
Yes, this library is optimized for both fast serialization and deserialization. This library was built on top of the native
JSON.stringify method for optimal performance. This library includes benchmarks that you can run locally:
cd warp10/
npm run benchmark
Below is the output for one run of the benchmarks:
circular
284,357 op/s » circular-json
521 op/s » lave
654,493 op/s » refify
519,239 op/s » warp10-stringify
820,863 op/s » warp10
circular-dedupe
49,070 op/s » circular-json
505 op/s » lave
46,396 op/s » refify
113,071 op/s » warp10-stringify
177,930 op/s » warp10
dedupe
104,117 op/s » circular-json
558 op/s » lave
334,314 op/s » refify
343,625 op/s » warp10-stringify
478,872 op/s » warp10
deserialize-circular-dedupe
32,124 op/s » circular-json
25,247 op/s » refify
82,770 op/s » warp10-parse
1,052,371 op/s » warp10
deserialize-simple-large
2,551 op/s » circular-json
24,051 op/s » parse-native
1,918 op/s » refify
24,497 op/s » warp10-parse
149,809 op/s » warp10
simple-large
3,150 op/s » circular-json
2,076 op/s » json3
283 op/s » lave
2,504 op/s » refify
31,057 op/s » stringify-native
11,174 op/s » warp10-stringify
11,161 op/s » warp10
simple-large-b
124 op/s » circular-json
117 op/s » json3
26 op/s » lave
156 op/s » refify
2,263 op/s » stringify-native
1,505 op/s » warp10-stringify
1,461 op/s » warp10
simple-small
164,080 op/s » circular-json
105,782 op/s » json3
635 op/s » lave
259,742 op/s » refify
1,121,181 op/s » stringify-native
555,886 op/s » warp10-stringify
686,304 op/s » warp10
test-a
190,557 op/s » circular-json
554 op/s » lave
90,753 op/s » refify
219,099 op/s » warp10-stringify
381,360 op/s » warp10
Test setup:
Internally, this library utilizes the native
JSON.stringify method to serialize an object to JSON. However, before calling
JSON.stringify, the object is pruned by removing duplicate objects. If an already serialized object is encountered then the current property is skipped and the skipped property is tracked so that it can be fixed up later using generated JavaScript code.
warp10 detects circular dependencies and duplicate objects by marking each object with a non-enumerable Symbol property using code similar to the following:
var markerKey = Symbol();
var marker = {}
obj[markerKey] = marker;
This special property is largely private and only discoverable at runtime via
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols or proxies.
This library can be used to transport a complex JavaScript graph from one JavaScript runtime to another JavaScript runtime. This library was originally created to support serializing potentially complex UI component state down to the browser for the Marko Widgets UI components library. This allows the web browser to pickup exactly where the server left off when utilizing server-side rendering of a web page. Marko Widgets is optimized for speed and it is important to minimize the CPU usage of both the server and the web browser to reduce page load times (accompanied by a reduced payload size through de-duping of data).
Pull Requests welcome. Please submit Github issues for any feature enhancements, bugs or documentation problems. Please make sure all tests pass:
npm test
MIT