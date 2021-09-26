Warnings To Errors Webpack Plugin

Table of contents

Motivation

Even if the build result with webpack has some warnings, the build can succeed with no error exit codes. This can be trouble if some developer not carefully sees the result of CI service. By changing all warnings to errors, webpack can recognize every warning as an error.

Installation

$ npm i -D warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin $ yarn add -D warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin

Usage

default

const WarningsToErrorsPlugin = require ( 'warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(), ], };

with warningsFilter and ignoreWarnings

This plugin ignores warnings that are matched by warningsFilter or ignoreWarnings without recognizing them as errors.

{ plugins : [ new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(), ], ignoreWarnings : [ { message : /compilation warning/ , }, ], }

If you use ignoreWarnings and warningsFilter options at the same time in webpack v5, the plugin will ignore all matched warnings in both. but recommend using ignoreWarnings only.

{ plugins : [ new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(), ], ignoreWarnings : [ { message : /compilation warning 1/ , }, ], stats : { warningsFilter : [ /compilation warning 2/ , ], }, }

{ plugins : [ new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(), ], stats : { warningsFilter : [ /compilation warning/ , ], }, }

with NoEmitOnErrorsPlugin

Skip the emitting phase whenever there are warnings while compiling. this ensures that no assets are emitted that include warnings.

{ optimization : { noEmitOnErrors : true , }, plugins : [ new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(); ], };

{ plugins : [ new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(), new NoEmitOnErrorsPlugin(), ], };

License

MIT © Taehwan Noh