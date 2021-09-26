openbase logo
wte

warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin

by Taehwan Noh
2.3.0

a webpack plugin that can recognize every warning as errors.

Readme

Warnings To Errors Webpack Plugin Build Status

Table of contents

Motivation

Even if the build result with webpack has some warnings, the build can succeed with no error exit codes. This can be trouble if some developer not carefully sees the result of CI service. By changing all warnings to errors, webpack can recognize every warning as an error.

Installation

$ npm i -D warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin
# or
$ yarn add -D warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin

Usage

  • default
const WarningsToErrorsPlugin = require('warnings-to-errors-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(),
  ],
};

This plugin ignores warnings that are matched by warningsFilter or ignoreWarnings without recognizing them as errors.

// webpack v5
{
  plugins: [
    new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(),
  ],
  ignoreWarnings: [
    {
      message: /compilation warning/,
    },
  ],
}

If you use ignoreWarnings and warningsFilter options at the same time in webpack v5, the plugin will ignore all matched warnings in both. but recommend using ignoreWarnings only.

// webpack v5
{
  plugins: [
    new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(),
  ],
  ignoreWarnings: [
    {
      message: /compilation warning 1/,
    },
  ],
  stats: {
    warningsFilter: [
      /compilation warning 2/,
    ],
  },
}

// webpack v2, v3 and v4
{
  plugins: [
    new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(),
  ],
  stats: {
    warningsFilter: [
      /compilation warning/,
    ],
  },
}

Skip the emitting phase whenever there are warnings while compiling. this ensures that no assets are emitted that include warnings.

// webpack >= v4
{
  optimization: {
    noEmitOnErrors: true,
  },
  plugins: [
    new WarningsToErrorsPlugin();
  ],
};

// webpack v2 and v3
{
  plugins: [
    new WarningsToErrorsPlugin(),
    new NoEmitOnErrorsPlugin(),
  ],
};

License

MIT © Taehwan Noh

