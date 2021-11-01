A mirror of Facebook's Warning
npm install warning
// some script
var warning = require('warning');
var ShouldBeTrue = false;
warning(
ShouldBeTrue,
'This thing should be true but you set to false. No soup for you!'
);
// 'This thing should be true but you set to false. No soup for you!'
Similar to Facebook's (FB) invariant but only logs a warning if the condition is not met. This can be used to log issues in development environments in critical paths. Removing the logging code for production environments will keep the same logic and follow the same code paths.
Why do you use
console.errorinstead of
console.warn?
This is a mirror of Facebook's (FB) warning module used within React's source code (and other FB software). As such this module will mirror their code as much as possible.
The descision to use
error over
warn was made a long time ago by the FB team and isn't going to change anytime soon.
The source can be found here: https://github.com/facebook/fbjs/blob/master/packages/fbjs/src/__forks__/warning.js The reasoning can be found here and elsewhere: https://github.com/facebook/fbjs/pull/94#issuecomment-168332326
Can I add X feature?
This is a mirror of Facebook's (FB) warning and as such the source and signature will mirror that module.
If you believe a feature is missing than please open a feature request there. If it is approved and merged in that this module will be updated to reflect that change, otherwise this module will not change.
It is recommended to add babel-plugin-dev-expression with this module to remove warning messages in production.
Don't Forget To Be Awesome