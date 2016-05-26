Simple module to warmup a server application (such as an Express app) by hitting server URLs and performing various tasks. This module also allows a worker to be warmed up before it is added to a cluster.
npm install warmup
var warmup = require('warmup');
warmup(app, tasks, callback);
warmup(app, tasks, options, callback);
Simple example of warming up an Express server application:
var warmup = require('warmup');
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
// ...
warmup(
app,
[
'/foo', // A URL to hit to warmup the server
'/bar', // A URL to hit to warmup the server
{
path: '/baz', // Required
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'xxx'
}
},
function myFunc(callback) { // A custom warmup task
var port = this.port; // The warmup port is there if you need it
callback();
},
{
name: 'My long task', // You can give a task a name for debugging purposes
func: function(callback) {
setTimeout(function() {
callback();
}, 1200);
},
timeout: 2000 // Override the default task timeout
}
],
{
timeout: 1000 // Set a default task timeout
}
function(err) {
if (err) {
// handle error
}
app.listen(8080);
});
Passing the warmup tasks information:
The following options are supported:
The
warmup module works by starting the app on a random HTTP port. This allows the application to be started without accepting traffic.
NOTES: