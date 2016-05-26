warmup

Simple module to warmup a server application (such as an Express app) by hitting server URLs and performing various tasks. This module also allows a worker to be warmed up before it is added to a cluster.

Installation

npm install warmup

Usage

var warmup = require ( 'warmup' ); warmup(app, tasks, callback); warmup(app, tasks, options, callback);

Simple example of warming up an Express server application:

var warmup = require ( 'warmup' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); warmup( app, [ '/foo' , '/bar' , { path : '/baz' , headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'xxx' } }, function myFunc ( callback ) { var port = this .port; callback(); }, { name : 'My long task' , func : function ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { callback(); }, 1200 ); }, timeout : 2000 } ], { timeout : 1000 } function ( err ) { if (err) { } app.listen( 8080 ); });

Passing the warmup tasks information:

string : as a string that contains the path of the url to make a GET request to during warmup, e.g. '/foo'

: as a string that contains the path of the url to make a GET request to during warmup, e.g. '/foo' object: as an object if you want to pass additional properties like headers to the request object. Be sure to pass a path property at the bare minimum when passing the request information in this case

The following options are supported:

timeout - Timeout for each task (defaults to 10s)

- Timeout for each task (defaults to 10s) warmupPort - The warmup port to use (defaults to a random port in the range of [10,000-50,000])

The warmup module works by starting the app on a random HTTP port. This allows the application to be started without accepting traffic.

NOTES: