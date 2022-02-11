openbase logo
warframe-worldstate-data

by WFCD
1.20.6

📦 A repository of Warframe data for use with warframe-worldstate-parser

Readme

Warframe Worldstate Data

Supported by the Warframe Community Developers

A repository of Warframe data for use with warframe-worldstate-parser

Installation

Published version:

npm i -S warframe-worldstate-data@latest

Recommended version:

npm i -S git://github.com/wfcd/warframe-worldstate-data.git

Usage

const worldstateData = require('warframe-worldstate-data');
const nodes = worldstateData.solNodes;

const erpo = nodes['SolNode903'];
const {enemy, value, type} = erpo;

Available data and formatting

JSONData AccessorDescription
conclaveData.jsonconclaveStores conclave data for modes and categories
eventsData.jsoneventsStores event strings. May be deprecated when languages.json is more complete.
factionsData.jsonfactionsStores faction strings for identifying each faction
fissureModifiers.jsonfissureModifiersFissure tier assignments corresponding to era names
languages.jsonlanguagesGeneral string storage for converting worldstate strings to display strings
missionTypes.jsonmissionTypesTypes of missions, ex.: MT_EXCAVATE corresponds to Excavation
operationTypes.jsonoperationTypesOperation string conversions for global modifiers
persistentEnemyData.jsonpersistentEnemyPersistent enemy data mappings. Currently only acolytes.
solNodes.jsonsolNodesData for each node in the solar system. Currently includes node name, base enemy type, and base mission type
syndicateData.jsonsyndicatesMappings for worldstate syndicate names to displayable syndicate names.
upgradeTypes.jsonupgradeTypesUpgrade types for global modifiers.

