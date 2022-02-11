A repository of Warframe data for use with warframe-worldstate-parser
Published version:
npm i -S warframe-worldstate-data@latest
Recommended version:
npm i -S git://github.com/wfcd/warframe-worldstate-data.git
const worldstateData = require('warframe-worldstate-data');
const nodes = worldstateData.solNodes;
const erpo = nodes['SolNode903'];
const {enemy, value, type} = erpo;
|JSON
|Data Accessor
|Description
conclaveData.json
conclave
|Stores conclave data for modes and categories
eventsData.json
events
|Stores event strings. May be deprecated when languages.json is more complete.
factionsData.json
factions
|Stores faction strings for identifying each faction
fissureModifiers.json
fissureModifiers
|Fissure tier assignments corresponding to era names
languages.json
languages
|General string storage for converting worldstate strings to display strings
missionTypes.json
missionTypes
|Types of missions, ex.:
MT_EXCAVATE corresponds to
Excavation
operationTypes.json
operationTypes
|Operation string conversions for global modifiers
persistentEnemyData.json
persistentEnemy
|Persistent enemy data mappings. Currently only acolytes.
solNodes.json
solNodes
|Data for each node in the solar system. Currently includes node name, base enemy type, and base mission type
syndicateData.json
syndicates
|Mappings for worldstate syndicate names to displayable syndicate names.
upgradeTypes.json
upgradeTypes
|Upgrade types for global modifiers.