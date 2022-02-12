Wappalyzer identifies technologies on websites, such as CMS, web frameworks, ecommerce platforms, JavaScript libraries, analytics tools and more.
git clone https://github.com/AliasIO/wappalyzer.git
cd wappalyzer
yarn install
yarn run link
node src/drivers/npm/cli.js https://example.com
about:extensions
src/drivers/webextension
about:debugging#/runtime/this-firefox
src/drivers/webextension/manifest.json
A long list of regular expressions is used to identify technologies on web pages. Wappalyzer inspects HTML code, as well as JavaScript variables, response headers and more.
Patterns (regular expressions) are kept in
src/technologies/. The following is an example of an application fingerprint.
"Example": {
"description": "A short description of the technology.",
"cats": [
"1"
],
"cookies": {
"cookie_name": "Example"
},
"dom": {
"#example-id": {
"exists": "",
"attributes": {
"class": "example-class"
},
"properties": {
"example-property": ""
},
"text": "Example text content"
}
},
"dns": {
"MX": [
"example\\.com"
]
},
"js": {
"Example.method": ""
},
"excludes": "Example",
"headers": {
"X-Powered-By": "Example"
},
"html": "<link[^>]example\\.css",
"text": "\bexample\b",
"css": "\\.example-class",
"robots": "Disallow: /unique-path/",
"implies": "PHP\\;confidence:50",
"requires": "WordPress",
"requiresCategory": "Ecommerce",
"meta": {
"generator": "(?:Example|Another Example)"
},
"scriptSrc": "example-([0-9.]+)\\.js\\;confidence:50\\;version:\\1",
"scripts": "function webpackJsonpCallback\\(data\\) {",
"url": "example\\.com",
"xhr": "example\\.com",
"oss": true,
"saas": true,
"pricing": ["mid", "freemium", "recurring"],
"website": "https://example.com",
}
Find the JSON schema at
schema.json.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
|
cats
|Array
|One or more category IDs.
|
[1, 6]
|
website
|String
|URL of the application's website.
|
"https://example.com"
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
|
description
|String
|A short description of the technology in British English (max. 250 characters). Write in a neutral, factual tone; not like an ad.
|
"A short description."
|
icon
|String
|Application icon filename.
|
"WordPress.svg"
|
cpe
|String
|The CPE is a structured naming scheme for applications, see the specification.
|
"cpe:/a:apache:http_server"
|
saas
|Boolean
|The technology is offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), i.e. hosted or cloud-based.
|
true
|
oss
|Boolean
|The technology has an open-source license.
|
true
|
pricing
|Array
|
Cost indicator (based on a typical plan or average monthly price) and available pricing models. For paid products only.
One of:
Plus any of:
|
["low", "freemium"]
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
|
implies
|String | Array
|The presence of one application can imply the presence of another, e.g. WordPress means PHP is also in use.
|
"PHP"
|
requires
|String | Array
|Similar to implies but detection only runs if the required technology has been identified. Useful for themes for a specific CMS.
|
"WordPress"
|
requiresCategory
|String | Array
|Similar to requires; detection only runs if a technology in the required category has been identified.
|
"Ecommerce"
|
excludes
|String | Array
|Opposite of implies. The presence of one application can exclude the presence of another.
|
"Apache"
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
|
cookies
|Object
|Cookies.
|
{ "cookie_name": "Cookie value" }
|
dom
|String | Array | Object
|Uses a query selector to inspect element properties, attributes and text content.
|
{ "#example-id": { "property": { "example-prop": "" } }
}
|
dns
|Object
|DNS records: supports MX, TXT, SOA and NS (NPM driver only).
|
{ "MX": "example\\.com" }
|
js
|Object
|JavaScript properties (case sensitive). Avoid short property names to prevent matching minified code.
|
{ "jQuery.fn.jquery": "" }
|
headers
|Object
|HTTP response headers.
|
{ "X-Powered-By": "^WordPress$" }
|
html
|String | Array
|
HTML source code. Patterns must include an HTML opening tag to
avoid matching plain text. For performance reasons, avoid
html where possible and use
dom instead.
|
"<a [^>]*href=\"index.html"
|
text
|String | Array
|Matches plain text. Should only be used in very specific cases where other methods can't be used.
|
\bexample\b
|
css
|String | Array
|CSS rules. Unavailable when a website enforces a same-origin policy. For performance reasons, only a portion of the available CSS rules are used to find matches.
|
"\\.example-class"
|
robots
|String | Array
|Robots.txt contents.
|
"Disallow: /unique-path/"
|
url
|String | Array
|Full URL of the page.
|
"^https?//.+\\.wordpress\\.com"
|
xhr
|String | Array
|Hostnames of XHR requests.
|
"cdn\\.netlify\\.com"
|
meta
|Object
|HTML meta tags, e.g. generator.
|
{ "generator": "^WordPress$" }
|
scriptSrc
|String | Array
|URLs of JavaScript files included on the page.
|
"jquery\\.js"
|
scripts
|String | Array
|
JavaScript source code. Inspects inline and external scripts. For performance reasons, avoid
scripts where possible and use
js instead.
|
"function webpackJsonpCallback\\(data\\) {"
Patterns are essentially JavaScript regular expressions written as strings, but with some additions.
\\.). Double quotes must be escaped only once (
\"). Slashes do not need to be escaped (
/).
()) are used for version detection. In other cases, use non-capturing groups (
(?:)).
^ and
$) where possible for optimal performance.
Tags (a non-standard syntax) can be appended to patterns (and implies and excludes, separated by
\\;) to store additional information.
|Tag
|Description
|Example
|
confidence
|Indicates a less reliable pattern that may cause false positives. The aim is to achieve a combined confidence of 100%. Defaults to 100% if not specified.
|
"js": { "Mage": "\\;confidence:50" }
|
version
|Gets the version number from a pattern match using a special syntax.
|
"scriptSrc": "jquery-([0-9.]+)\.js\\;version:\\1"
Application version information can be obtained from a pattern using a capture group. A condition can be evaluated using the ternary operator (
?:).
|Example
|Description
|
\\1
|Returns the first match.
|
\\1?a:
|Returns a if the first match contains a value, nothing otherwise.
|
\\1?a:b
|Returns a if the first match contains a value, b otherwise.
|
\\1?:b
|Returns nothing if the first match contains a value, b otherwise.
|
foo\\1
|Returns foo with the first match appended.